Skip to main content
Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri

Follow along here and on Twitter @DeaconsDaily for live updates and coverage as the Deacs take on the Tigers

Wake Forest Drive, 2Q 14:05

  • Hartman hits Donavon Greene on the left for 27 yards
  • Hartman goes to the other side to Banks for 12
  • Hartman just misses Blake Whiteheart for a TD
  • Hartman connects with Whiteheart on the sideline for 9, leaving a 4th-and-1
  • Offsides on Missouri gives Wake Forest a free first down; Wake with the ball at the 9

Missouri Drive (cont'd), 2Q 15:00:

  • Tyler Williams clobbers Cook on a sack and Missouri will be forced to punt

Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3

Missouri Drive, 1Q 0:10:

  • Missouri kicks off the drive with a false start
  • Cook scampers for 10 yards

Wake Forest Drive, 1Q 1:46:

  • Wake Forest stuffed on two-straight runs and will punt
  • Hartman connects with Perry for 7 yards

Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3

Recommended Articles

Missouri Drive, 1Q 9:43:

  • Ryan Smenda tackle on a screen pass for no gain
  • Cook complete to Burden for 14
  • Cook's pass complete to Miller for 14; first down in Wake territory
  • Cook designed run, tackled by Bernard Gooden for no gain
  • Cook's pass complete to Mookie Cooper for 8 yards and a third-down conversion
  • Cook completes a screen pass to Cooper for 5; third-and-10 from the 29
  • Cook completes to Burden for the first down
  • Cook incomplete out the back of the end zone, had a lot of time to pass on a three-man rush
  • Missouri runs the ball on third down, brings out the kicking team
  • Harrison Mevis' kick from 35 yards out is GOOD.

Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3

Wake Forest Drive, 1Q 13:38:

  • Sam Hartman completes to A.T. Perry for 9
  • Justice Ellison runs for the first down
  • Hartman completes to Perry over the middle for 28 yards
  • Ellison breaks over the right edge for 14 yards
  • Hartman gets stuffed on 2nd-and-10; brings up a third and long
  • Flag gets thrown for defensive PI on Missouri in the end zone; Wake Forest moves to the 6 
  • Ellison gets nothing; third-and-5 for the Deacs
  • TOUCHDOWN WAKE FOREST: Hartman hits Taylor Morin in the middle of the end zone

Wake Forest 7, Missouri 0

Missouri Drive, 1Q 15:00:

  • Wake Forest stuffs a Missouri run; three and out for the Tigers
  • Brady Cook complete to Barrett Banister for 9
  • Missouri goes for a flea flicker on play one; falls incomplete

Wake Forest 0, Missouri 0

Pregame Notes:

  • Clear skies, windy, 49 degrees
  • Gavin Holmes, JJ Roberts, Christian Turner and Jacorey Johns will not play for Wake Forest
  • WR Dominic Lovett, S Jalani Williams, P Jack Stonehouse, LB Devin Nicholson, S Martez Manuel, DE Isaiah McGuire, DE DJ Coleman and OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar are out for Missouri

Follow @essexthayer7 and @BenConroyWFU on Twitter for additional coverage.

USATSI_10250457
Football

Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19104178
Football

Wake Forest vs Missouri: Notable Gasparilla Bowl Inactives

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19422959
Football

Wake Forest Football vs Missouri: Line, Preview and Predictions

By Ben Conroy, Essex Thayer, Sam Rausch, Ben Remis and Eliot Leadem
USATSI_17061804
Football

Wake Forest vs Missouri: Line movement, betting trends and spread predictions

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19617663
Football

Gameday Central: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19108407
Football

Wake Forest vs Missouri: Keys to the Game

By Sam Rausch
USATSI_19501807
Football

Wake Forest Football: Missouri Players to Watch in Gasparilla Bowl

By Sam Rausch
USATSI_19501915
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Missouri Football Writer

By Essex Thayer
IMG_6176
Football

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

By Essex Thayer and Ben Conroy