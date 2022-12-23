Live Updates: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri
Wake Forest Drive, 2Q 14:05
- Hartman hits Donavon Greene on the left for 27 yards
- Hartman goes to the other side to Banks for 12
- Hartman just misses Blake Whiteheart for a TD
- Hartman connects with Whiteheart on the sideline for 9, leaving a 4th-and-1
- Offsides on Missouri gives Wake Forest a free first down; Wake with the ball at the 9
Missouri Drive (cont'd), 2Q 15:00:
- Tyler Williams clobbers Cook on a sack and Missouri will be forced to punt
Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3
Missouri Drive, 1Q 0:10:
- Missouri kicks off the drive with a false start
- Cook scampers for 10 yards
Wake Forest Drive, 1Q 1:46:
- Wake Forest stuffed on two-straight runs and will punt
- Hartman connects with Perry for 7 yards
Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3
Missouri Drive, 1Q 9:43:
- Ryan Smenda tackle on a screen pass for no gain
- Cook complete to Burden for 14
- Cook's pass complete to Miller for 14; first down in Wake territory
- Cook designed run, tackled by Bernard Gooden for no gain
- Cook's pass complete to Mookie Cooper for 8 yards and a third-down conversion
- Cook completes a screen pass to Cooper for 5; third-and-10 from the 29
- Cook completes to Burden for the first down
- Cook incomplete out the back of the end zone, had a lot of time to pass on a three-man rush
- Missouri runs the ball on third down, brings out the kicking team
- Harrison Mevis' kick from 35 yards out is GOOD.
Wake Forest 7, Missouri 3
Wake Forest Drive, 1Q 13:38:
- Sam Hartman completes to A.T. Perry for 9
- Justice Ellison runs for the first down
- Hartman completes to Perry over the middle for 28 yards
- Ellison breaks over the right edge for 14 yards
- Hartman gets stuffed on 2nd-and-10; brings up a third and long
- Flag gets thrown for defensive PI on Missouri in the end zone; Wake Forest moves to the 6
- Ellison gets nothing; third-and-5 for the Deacs
- TOUCHDOWN WAKE FOREST: Hartman hits Taylor Morin in the middle of the end zone
Wake Forest 7, Missouri 0
Missouri Drive, 1Q 15:00:
- Wake Forest stuffs a Missouri run; three and out for the Tigers
- Brady Cook complete to Barrett Banister for 9
- Missouri goes for a flea flicker on play one; falls incomplete
Wake Forest 0, Missouri 0
Pregame Notes:
- Clear skies, windy, 49 degrees
- Gavin Holmes, JJ Roberts, Christian Turner and Jacorey Johns will not play for Wake Forest
- WR Dominic Lovett, S Jalani Williams, P Jack Stonehouse, LB Devin Nicholson, S Martez Manuel, DE Isaiah McGuire, DE DJ Coleman and OL EJ Ndoma-Ogar are out for Missouri
