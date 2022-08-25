Top 5 Moments of the 2021 Season

Following an underwhelming 4-5 season in 2020, quarterback Sam Hartman took his game to another level in 2021. Scoring 50 touchdowns, he was only one touchdown shy of the ACC record set by Lamar Jackson back in 2016. Hartman led the team to an Atlantic Division title, an undefeated record at Truist Field, and an 11-3 finish.

Before the start of the season, Head Coach Dave Clawson coined the team motto “Good to Great”. Clawson and this program would not be satisfied with seven or eight wins anymore. The team embodied this battle cry and delivered an unforgettable season.

5. Nov. 27 at Boston College: Clinching the Atlantic Division

Heading into the Boston College game on November 27, the Atlantic Division was still up for grabs. Clemson and NC State needed the Eagles to pull off the upset to keep their ACC Championship hopes alive. Wake’s ACC record was 6-1, and if business was taken care of up in Chestnut Hill, they were on their way to their first ACC title appearance since 2006.

The story of the game was the dominance of Wake Forest’s defense. The unit terrorized Boston College Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who was intercepted twice, and threw for only 19 passing yards (yes, you read that right). The Deacs coasted to a 41-10 victory and emphatically punched their ticket to Charlotte.

4. Oct. 23 at Army: Traveon Redd’s pick six

In the fifteenth all-time meeting between Army and Wake Forest, the Deacs came out on top in a thrilling shootout, 70-56. This was the highest-scoring game in all of college football last season. In an electrifying offensive matchup, the teams combined for 18 total touchdowns.

Ironically, the play of the game in this historically high-scoring duel came on the defensive side of the ball. The lone defensive touchdown of the game was an 83-yard house call by Wake DB Traveon Redd. Army was nearing the red zone on a 4th and 4, trailing 35-28 a bit over halfway through the third quarter. The Black Knights reached into the bag of tricks to try and convert in the crucial spot, but Redd read the play perfectly. He left his man at the perfect time, jumped the pass, and returned it 83 yards for a score to give Wake Forest a 42-28 lead. Great breakdown of the play in the clip below.

3. Oct. 2 vs Louisville: Nick Sciba's Game-Winning FG

Louisville knotted up the score at 27 with just under eight minutes left on the clock. Hartman led an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in an A.T. Perry 7-yard touchdown reception. Malik Cunningham and the Cardinals immediately answered with a 75-yard touchdown pass, tying the score at 34 with three minutes remaining. Wake Forest was going to have to go score again.

Running back Justice Ellison was awesome late, taking 7 carries for 43 yards on the final drive to get the team in range for a winning kick. And Sciba delivered. With 25 seconds left on the clock, he put a 29-yarder through the uprights, and Wake came out on top 37-34.

2. Oct. 9 at Syracuse: A.T. Perry’s Walk-Off Touchdown

After narrowly escaping Louisville the week before, Wake found itself in yet another tight battle. Syracuse tied the score at 34 apiece (déjà vu) via a Sean Tucker 28-yard TD reception late in the fourth. The Wake Forest defense held Syracuse to a field goal on its opening drive of the overtime period, presenting Hartman and the offense a chance to win the game.

On the second play of the drive, Sam Hartman dropped back and delivered the ball to the back left corner of the endzone in the direction of A.T. Perry. Number 9 made a remarkable adjustment, twisting his body back towards the ball and securing the walk-off score. The fans in the Carrier Dome were left in disbelief. The Deacs came out on top 40-37 in overtime, moving to 6-0 on the season.

1. Nov. 13 vs NC State: Deacs move to 9-1

A week after the devastating loss at North Carolina, ending the dream of an undefeated season, Wake still had lots to play for. In their last home game of the season, #16 North Carolina State was in town, and the winner of the rivalry game would be in the driver's seat for the ACC Atlantic title.

The sellout crowd, donned in all black, was electric from start to finish of the chilly night game. The Deacs held a 21-6 lead with two minutes remaining in the first half. But 13 ticks into the second half, Zonovan Knight’s 100-yard return touchdown provided the Wolfpack with a 27-24 lead. Hartman responded with a touchdown drive, and Wake recaptured the lead, 31-27.

Four straight fourth quarter drives resulted in touchdowns, and with 45 seconds remaining, NC State lined up for an onside kick, trailing 45-42. The Wolfpack recovered the onside attempt, but a yard too early, and Wake Forest held on to win the game. Pandemonium broke out at Truist field after the recovery was reviewed and called back, and students and fans flooded the field (in an orderly fashion) to celebrate the victory.