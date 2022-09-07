He's Back: Sam Hartman Returns to Action

When Sam Hartman’s non-football injury was announced on Aug. 10, extensive speculation and worry ensued. The tone of the initial announcement was serious, and the fear surrounding Hartman’s health reached far beyond the football field. The concern wasn’t if Hartman would be playing anytime soon, it was if he was going to be ok.

As head coach Dave Clawson said in his Vanderbilt press conference, the work of the team's medical professionals was vital in saving Hartman from serious harm.

"This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes,” Hartman said in this afternoon’s release. “I am very appreciative of Dr. Julie Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman, Niles Fleet and everyone on our medical staff who worked with me throughout this process.

What we now know is that Hartman was suffering from a blood clot in the subclavian vein, which is located in the upper chest near the heart.

“This condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis,” Freischlag said in a statement. “We suspect this occurred as a result of a previous infection that eventually caused inflammation.”

“After our diagnosis on Aug. 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot,” Freischlag continued. “Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein. On [this past] Friday, we did another follow-up ultrasound on Sam and everything looked great. The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great.”

At the peak of uncertainty regarding Hartman’s health, Clawson couldn’t help but worry.

“When this thing happened to Sam, I lost sleep that night,” Clawson said. “This is about more than just football. Football is the last thing on your mind. We just wanted him to be healthy. Whether he was going to play or not this year was secondary.”

“From the beginning, it was going to be a medical decision made by medical professionals,” Clawson said of the decision to clear Hartman. “There was a timetable and we knew there was a chance [Hartman could come back] this week. But you stay out of it as a coach. I’m just grateful for Dr. Freischlag.”

Since his injury, Hartman has been actively preparing for his clearance.

“Sam attacked this as you expect he would,” Clawson said. “He did everything right. Sam practiced today, he practiced Sunday. He’s been out there throwing the ball in skeleton and individual last week. He's in shape. He got right back on the bike and looked really good.”

When Wake Forest takes on the Commodores in Nashville, Hartman will have no limitations.

“If we had concerns about him, he wouldn't be starting,” Clawson said. “He’s cleared.”

Getting back arguably the best quarterback in team history sent a massive jolt through the team.

“We're excited about it. We’re getting back our captain, one of the best leaders that we've ever had here.” Clawson said. “More than anything, I think the team is just happy for him because we know how important it is to him.”

“We’re happy he’s healthy,” defensive end Rondell Bothroyd added. “He’s obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the league. We’re very excited for him.”

“Sam is a person who's put in so much work,” center Michael Jurgens said. “He cares so much. There was definitely a big eruption today.”

Wake Forest is certainly back in the driver’s seat with their starting quarterback under center. The one positive of this situation — backup Mitch Griffis proved that he is capable of stepping up if called upon.

“I think Mitch is a great example of somebody who prepared for his opportunity,” Clawson said. “If Mitch hadn’t stayed ready, who knows? Anything can happen. Not only was Mitch ready to play, but Michael Kern was ready, too. Now if something happens with Sam and Mitch has to go in there and win a game, I think everybody will feel better about it and have confidence in him.”

With all the excitement, it can’t be forgotten that there’s still a game to be played. Wake Forest travels to Nashville in just three days.

“Right now, I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates,” Hartman said. “[I’m prepared to] compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday.”