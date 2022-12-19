Wake Forest lands 2023 three-star LB Jaquez Keyes

Wake Forest has landed their 21st commitment of the 2023 cycle, three-star linebacker Jaquez Keyes. Keyes is listed at 6-1, 207 pounds and hails from Ironton, Ohio. Keyes had been committed to Wisconsin since May but decommitted on Dec. 5 before choosing the Demon Deacons a few weeks later.

With a rating of 87 on 247Sports, Keyes becomes the fourth-highest rated recruit in Wake's 39th-ranked 2023 class. Keyes plays both sides of the ball for his high school team, though he's committing to Wake Forest as a linebacker. He had 56 total tackles, four TFLs to go along with 1,063 rushing yards and 21 TDs his senior year.

Keyes is the second linebacker commit of the 2023 class, joining fellow three-star Aiden Hall.

