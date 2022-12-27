Skip to main content
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman enters the transfer portal

Hartman will use his final year of eligibility elsewhere after five seasons at Wake Forest

Just days after Wake Forest’s 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl, Deacons’ quarterback Sam Hartman has entered his name in the transfer portal.

In his five-year career at Wake Forest, Hartman has thrown for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns. His passing yardage places him second in ACC history, only trailing Philip Rivers, and he is now the all-time ACC leader in passing touchdowns. Hartman also added 855 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Last season, with a combined 50 touchdowns, which is tied for second in ACC history, Hartman led Wake Forest to an 11-3 record and their first ACC Championship appearance since 2006. Additionally, the Deacons reached a No. 10 rank in the AP Poll, their highest in program history.

2022 has been an up-and-down year for Hartman, especially considering his off the field injury that threatened his season. In early August, the redshirt junior was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter Syndrome, a blood clot that puts pressure in the veins near his heart. As a result, Hartman had two surgeries, which kept him off the field for roughly a month.

After starting the season 3-0, Hartman shined for Wake Forest in a heartbreaking double-overtime against then No. 5 Clemson with a school-record six passing touchdowns. But, after reaching a No. 10 ranking for the second-straight season, Hartman and the Deacs embarked on a three-game losing streak, with the captain turning the ball over 10 times.

After a redemption win against Syracuse on Senior Night, Hartman and Wake Forest lost in Durham to a Duke comeback, marking the first time the team has lost all three “Big 4” — Duke, North Carolina and NC State — games since 2015. Hartman finished the 2022 season with 3,701 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, along with 12 interceptions.

After not speaking with the media during the team’s three-game losing streak, Hartman returned to the podium ahead of the team’s Senior Night game against Syracuse. During the call, he reaffirmed a previously inferred decision — he would not return to Wake Forest for a sixth season.

“No shot,” Hartman said. “I think people are sick and tired [of me]. The media is ready to talk to someone new and get some new catch phrases — my one-week seasons and cliche answers. I want to test my luck and see what happens.”

The previously-held notion for Hartman’s future was a trip to the NFL Draft, but, with an unclear draft stock and NIL deals on the table, a different reality soon became possible. Hartman transferring for a sixth season was heavily discussed after head coach Dave Clawson’s comments in his bowl announcement press conference.

“Whatever decisions Sam makes, we support him,” Clawson said. “When the bowl game is over, if there's some incredible offer for him to go to another school and get life-changing money, how can we fault him for that?”

With Hartman departing for a new school, a new QB1 will take over the reins of the offense for Wake Forest. Presumably, that will be rising redshirt sophomore Mitch Griffis, who won the starting job over Michael Kern after Hartman’s injury in August. In the opening game of the season, Griffis led the Deacons to a 44-10 victory over VMI with 288 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“Mitch played really well,” Clawson said after the VMI win. “He’s a good football player and we’re going to need him. We can win a lot of games with Mitch.”

He also threw a touchdown each in relief duty against Army and Louisville.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

