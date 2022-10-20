Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Jake LaRavia impresses off the bench in NBA debut

The Memphis Grizzlies gutted out a tough 115-112 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

It was unclear whether 19th overall pick Jake LaRavia would see minutes right off the bat, but that question was answered in the season opener. The #ProDeac played 13 minutes, chipping in five points, two rebounds, and an assist. He also added a steal and a block.

LaRavia only attempted two shots, both from downtown. He made one of his two attempts, and was a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line.

LaRavia was first subbed in at the start of the second quarter, and drilled the three pointer four minutes of game-time later. He was on the weak side wing, and caught a low pass from Desmond Bane. He set his feet, and knocked down a three-ball that was pretty well contested by Cam Reddish of the Knicks.

The rookie played some important minutes in this contest, subbing in at the start of the 4th quarter, and staying in the game until five minutes remained in regulation.

He made his biggest impact of the night with just under seven minutes remaining in the 4th quarter. LaRavia stripped the ball from Reddish, and threw a beautiful lob pass to a streaking Brandon Clarke, who converted on the transition layup.

The Grizzlies are dealing with some injuries, so LaRavia's role could very well be adjusted when head coach Taylor Jenkins has more of his guys back.

Dillon Brooks will return to a starting role on the wing once he recovers from a thigh injury. He is the closest to returning of the injured Grizzlies.

Big man Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent a procedure to address a stress factor in his right foot back in June. He’s still a few weeks away from returning to practice.

Ziaire WIlliams, the 10th overall pick in 2021, was held out of this one due to right knee soreness. He played 21.7 minutes per game as a rookie, and will be a key piece off the bench this season.

The final Grizzly on the injury report is veteran Danny Green, who tore his ACL in last year's NBA playoffs. His return to the lineup won't be until far later in the season. While rehabbing the injury, Green will be a part-time NBA analyst for ESPN.

Once Memphis gets healthier, forward Santi Aldama and guard John Konchar will be bounced form the starting lineup for Brooks and Jackson. They will join Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Steven Adams as the starters for the number two seed in the West last season.

The Grizzlies went five deep off the bench in the opener. Guard David Roddy was one of those players, a rookie from Colorado State who was selected four picks after LaRavia. He also saw 13 minutes of action, but shot 0-6 from the field.

The other guys coming off the bench were point guard Tyus Jones, forward Brandon Clarke, and center Xavier Tillman.

Morant was fantastic in the overtime win, scoring 34 points and dishing out 9 assists.

While LaRavia's exact role this season is yet to be determined, it's clear that the coaches plan on him being involved as a depth piece as a rookie. LaRavia is very fortunate to have been picked by Memphis, an up-and-coming team with a roster loaded with young and exciting talent.

Next up for Memphis is a road game at Houston, this Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

