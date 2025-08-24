Dallas Baptist Baseball is the Pac-12's Newest Member
Dallas Baptist University announced this week that the school's baseball program has accepted an invitation to join the Pac-12 Conference as an affiliate member, starting with the 2026-2027 academic year. That puts the Patriots' inaugural Pac-12 campaign set for an early 2027 start.
"We are excited for the challenge and the opportunity that the Pac-12 Conference brings to our program," said Head Coach Dan Heefner in a statement released by the school. "The Pac-12 features elite programs and passionate fan bases. Our guys embrace big moments, and we are grateful for the chance to represent DBU in the Pac-12."
DBU spent the last four seasons as members of Conference USA.
Since moving up to NCAA Division I in 2004, the Patriots have become one of college baseball's most consistent contenders, with a daunting 791-414-1 record (.656 win percentage). They have qualified for 14 NCAA Regionals in that span, and won two regionals (2011, 2021).
Not only do Dallas Baptist boost the profile of the Pac-12's baseball slate, they also are a natural travel partner for the league's eighth full member, Texas State. Compared to faraway opponents in Corvallis, Pullman, and Boise, the three-hour trek from Texas State's San Marcos campus to Dallas Baptist's campus is practically across the street.
Perhaps the greatest benefit to adding Dallas Baptist as a baseball program is a simple number: eight. The Pac-12 Conference would like to feature eight baseball-playing member schools, but several of its nine members do not field a varsity baseball program. The Covid-19 pandemic wiped out Boise State's team, while Colorado State dissolved its squad in 1992, and Utah State only competes at the zero-scholarship club baseball level in the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA).
Dallas Baptist Patriots Baseball: At A Glance
Current Head Coach: Dan Heefner, entering his 19th season (Overall Record: 693-344-1), four-time Conference Coach of the Year, .668 win percentage ranks as the ninth-highest in the nation among active NCAA Division I coaches, 11 consecutive NCAA tournament berths
NCAA Regional Championships (DI): 2011, 2021
NCAA Tournament Appearances (DI): 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025
Conference Tournament Championships: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021 (Missouri Valley Conference), 2024 (Conference USA)
Conference Regular Season Championships: 2016, 2019, 2021 (Missouri Valley Conference), 2023 (Conference USA)
Notable Major Leaguers: Ryan Johnson, Seth Elledge, Colin Poche, Chance Adams, Drew Smith, Ryan Goins, Ben Zobrist (All-Star), Freddy Sanchez (All-Star), Jason LaRue