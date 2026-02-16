The 2026 offseason is well underway for college football teams around the country and, like many others, Washington State is knee-deep into the quest of trying to figure out just exactly who they will be when this season kicks off in seven months. With another coaching switch, more heavy roster turnover and all the other usual shifts that come from season to season, the Cougars face several questions as they turn the page to this year. Of those questions, these three loom the largest over the program right now.

How will the Cougars Stack Up in the New Pac-12?

The Pac-12 gets officially resurrected this fall with the addition of six new teams. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State all comprise the freshly remade conference alongside Washington State and Oregon State who were left hanging around after their old league mates left and scattered. How competitive will the Cougars be among this new mix? With all the changes that have come about over this offseason, there is no telling for sure until toe meets leather in September but, having played many of these squads in recent years, WSU fans do have a small and fairly telling sample size to examine.

Since 2023, Washington State has played all but one of their new league mates and has gone 9-3 in those games. With winning records against Colorado State (2-0), Fresno State (1-0), San Diego State (2-0) and Utah State (2-0) in that span along with a split against Oregon State, it's safe to surmise that among this group the Cougars should be able to hold their own. Of course coaching and personnel changes will have something to say about it when the games begin later this year but, as of right now, WSU looks as though it should fit right into the new Pac-12. It should not surprise anyone if they make a run at a conference title.

What will Kirby Moore's Offense Look Like?

For the second time in as many seasons, Washington State has had to undergo a regime change. Jimmy Rogers left for Iowa State after one season and now it will Kirby Moore taking over to run the ship in Pullman. Rogers was more of a defensive-minded guy but Moore, who played wide receiver at Boise State from 2009 to 2013 (an era in which the Broncos were electric on that side of the ball), will undoubtedly bring a fresh offensive approach. Just what exactly will that mean, though, and how might it differ from what fans have seen in seasons past?

It's not a stretch to guess that Moore will focus his offense around the passing attack and he's made that clear with his work in the portal. The Cougs brought in four pass catchers during the early cycle and, with the retention of other standouts at that position like Tony Freeman, it's a good bet that a lot of what Moore will want to do on offense will have to do with his wideouts. Quarterback is another unknown right now but if a guy like former UC Davis dual-threat star Caden Pinnick gets the nod, then there's a good chance of a heavy RPO-style offense. Whatever the case, defenses this fall are going to have their hands full because Moore has implemented exciting offenses wherever he's been.

Who takes the Torch on Defense?

While there are questions that swirl around the offense, it is the team's defense that faces perhaps even more uncertainty heading into this season. The Cougs lose several of their big names on that side of the ball including leading tackler Parker McKenna, standout DBs Tucker Large and Jamorri Colson as well as pass rusher Isaac Terrell. The defense will look very different in the wake of all those departures but, as of right now, it's unclear on who in specific will step up and take over the leadership roles for the unit.

Some of the bigger incoming names to keep an eye on will be former Vanderbilt edge rusher Linus Zunk and ex Oregon State corner Jalil Tucker. Two of the highest rated defensive transfers, Zunk and Tucker are a pair of seniors that look as though they might make an immediate impact on the front and back ends of the defense. Zunk logged three sacks and 15 tackles last season with the Commodores while Tucker authored 25 stops and a pick for the Beavers last year. Both should be able to fill the holes but they alone won't be able to totally bolster the defense.

