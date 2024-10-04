3 College Football Games To Watch During Washington State's Bye Week
The Washington State Cougars are on a bye this week after a 4-1 start to the season. The Beavs took a physical loss to the Boise State Broncos last weekend, but can still accomplish most of their goals for the season, including getting to a bowl game. While the Cougars won't take the field in Week Six of the college football season, fans should still consider tuning in to watch a few of WSU's future opponents around the West Coast this Saturday, October 5.
Colorado State @ Oregon State - 3:30 PM PT, The CW
The Beavs and Cougs face off for Pac-2 supremacy on November 23. With the Beavs off to a 3-1 start, Trent Bray's first season has Beavs fans cautiously optimistic about the future. The Beavs' running game, averaging more that 260 yards per game to start, should match up well against CSU's defense.
Utah State @ #21 Boise State - 4 PM PT, FS2
Boise State have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the nation, thanks largely to running back Ashton Jeanty - who Cougs know all too well at this point. WSU have a date against Utah State coming up on November 9. The Aggies travel to Boise this week after a tumultuous 1-3 start to the season that included the firing of head coach Blake Anderson in fall camp.
Hawaii @ San Diego State - 5 PM PT, CBS Sports Network
The Cougars will play both the Warriors and the Aztecs later this season. Neither side has had an ideal start, but both sides have enough individual talents that this one warrants watching to see what WSU are in for. Names to watch include Hawaii veteran QB Brayden Schager and San Diego State running back Marquez Cooper.
