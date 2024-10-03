Washington State Center Devin Kylany Evaluates Cougs' Offensive Line Through 5 Games
In their 4-1 start to the season, the Washington State Cougars have one of college football's more productive offenses. WSU average 495.4 yards per game, #12 in the nation heading into Week Six.
WSU's running game has found success, thanks largely to noticeable improvement in run blocking by the offensive line this season. The Cougars are averaging 197.4 rushing yards per game, top-30 in FBS
"The offensive line is doing a really good job. I think we're at 5.17 yards per carry, so it's a little bit above our goal. But I think we need to continue to grow and continue to get better," starting center Devin Kylany noted this week.
In the Cougars' last outing against the Boise State Broncos, Washington State lost 45-24 and allowed quarterback John Mateer to be sacked eight times. Kylany noted the offensive line's pass blocking was not acceptable in that contest and will be an area to focus on improving. After all, Washington State do not want a repeat of last season, where the Cougs started 4-0, but finished 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game once again.
"We did not execute our base fundamentals," Kylany said of the Boise State game. "We had a plan to block these guys we were able to get a hat on a hat, and hand on chest but every play we all took like our own turn not executing and we can't do that if we're going to be a great team. So if we don't want John to get sacked, we just got to execute on pass pro."
The Cougars return to action on October 12 at Fresno State on FS1
More Reading Material From On SI
Washington State Drop Two Spots in SP+ Rankings After Boise State Loss
How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 5