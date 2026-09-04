3 key matchups Washington State must win to upset Washington in the Apple Cup

Kirby Moore and the Washington State Cougars have an opportunity to become the story of college football's Week 1, taking on rival Washington in the Apple Cup on NBC Sunday afternoon.

This new-look Cougars squad is taking on the No. 17-ranked Huskies team in Seattle, and while UW opens as heavy favorites, anything can happen in a rivalry matchup, especially with Washington State fighting to establish the new Pac-12's relevancy in the expanded CFP era.

There are multiple things Washington State will need to do well - really well - in order to leave Seattle with a victory, but fortunately, they are equipped with strong position groups capable of exploiting less experienced players at Washington.

Below is a look at three key matchups WSU must win on Sunday to pull off another road win in the Apple Cup:

1. WSU's EDGE rushers vs. Washington's offensive line

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Linus Zunk (95) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest strength for Washington State as they enter the 2026 season is on the EDGE, where transfers Linus Zunk (Vanderbilt) and Matyus McLain (Idaho) caused chaos and disruption throughout training camp.

Not only does WSU have a veteran, talented group of pass rushers, but they are lining up against a Washington front five that includes a true freshman - Kodi Greene - at left tackle as well as redshirt freshman Champ Taulealea at right guard and newcomer Drew Azzopardi at right tackle.

If anything is keeping UW head coach Jedd Fisch up at night heading into this matchup, it's how his young OL will do containing Trent Bray's pass rush - which could flush Demond Williams Jr out of the pocket and cause issues for the Huskies, even if he is among the elite running QBs in the sport.

2. Washington State's offensive line vs. Washington's defensive line

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Noah Dunham (75) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cougars have a new head coach, new offensive coordinator, new quarterback, and three new starting pass catchers, but where they have a shocking amount of continuity is in the trenches.

All five of WSU's projected starting offensive linemen - LT Ashton Tripp, LG Kyle Martin, C Noah Dunham, RG Nick Bakken, and RT Jonny Lester are returners, along with tackle Jaylin Caldwell, center Arion Williams, and guard Sone Falealo.

For a team undergoing as many changes as WSU, to keep the front five altogether is nothing short of a miracle - not to mention a massive advantage heading into Week 1 against a top 20 opponent.

"You've got the offensive line group who all decided to stay and want to make an impact at Washington State," Moore said ahead of Sunday's game. "In a new offense and with the amount of communication that has to happen, those guys have really progressed from spring ball to fall camp and they're really playing their best football right now."

Meanwhile, UW has the opposite situation on their defensive front, replacing NFL-bound Zach Durfee and Anterio Thompson with freshman Derek Colman-Brusa and junior Elinneus Davis. Davis is the only interior defensive tackle with experience in UW's system, and that could be a challenge against WSU's offensive front - potentially allowing the Cougars to establish Kirby Vorhees and the running game early and keeping the ball out of the hands of Demond Williams Jr and UW's offense.

3. Caden Pinnick vs. Washington's linebackers

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UC Davis Aggies quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) passes against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pinnick steps under center for WSU, looking not only to lead the Cougars to a win against their longtime rivals, but to get some personal revenge after his UC Davis club was smacked by the Huskies, 70-10, last season.

Pinnick won the QB job thanks to a strong fall camp, although coach Moore expressed ball security as a concern for the entire offense heading into Week 1.

UW may have a new-look defensive line, but the Huskies return senior linebackers Xe'Ree Alexander and Jacob Manu, and that duo could cause all sorts of problems for the Cougars - either on the blitz or in coverage.

WSU not only has a new quarterback, and coaching staff, but they are projected to start transfers Darrius Clemons (Oregon State) and Daniel Blood (Missouri) at wide receiver, and Jack Pedersen (UCLA) at tight end.

Moore and the staff will need to put Pinnick in positions to succeed, including establishing a run game early and making quick reads, both things that UW's linebackers could make very difficult on Sunday afternoon.

This game is set to kickoff at 1:00 PM PT on Sunday, Sep. 6.