3 things Washington State must do to upset Washington in the 2026 Apple Cup

Kirby Moore begins his head coaching career with a doozy, hoping to lead the Washington State Cougars to an upset win over longtime rival and the preseason No. 17-ranked Washington Huskies.

The game, which is getting primetime coverage on Sunday afternoon on NBC, will be No. 118 between these two historic programs - and represents a chance for WSU to knock off UW for the second time in a row in Seattle.

Sunday's tilt is the earliest in Apple Cup history, which in some ways works in WSU's favor, as there is no film for UW to watch on a team that features a new head coach, new coordinators, a new quarterback, and new starters all over the offense and defense.

Of course, a team trying to get their feet under them being forced to play a heated rival in Week 1 is far from a guaranteed recipe for success. Below is a look at three things Washington State must do to start the Moore era off with a massive upset win over No. 17 Washington.

1. Make Demond Williams uncomfortable

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UW quarterback Demond Williams was stellar last year, completing nearly 70% of his passes with a 25-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. While he is a true dual-threat quarterback, rushing for 611 yards and six touchdowns last season, the worst thing WSU can do is let him get comfortable in the pocket.

Fortunately, Washington State's strongest position group this fall has been on the EDGE, where Vanderbilt transfer Linus Zunk and Idaho transfer Matyus McLain have both emerged as legitimate pass rushers for coach Tren Bray's defensive front.

Williams threw 22 touchdowns with just two interceptions in UW's nine wins last year, but posted only three touchdowns and a whopping six picks in the Huskies' four losses. Getting him outside his comfort zone and forcing a turnover, or two or three, is the best way to quiet the home crowd and move toward pulling off a big-time upset.

2. Protect the football

Nov 29, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A new-look offense is bound to take some time to gel, and that was very much the case during fall camp - where Caden Pinnick ultimately won the team's starting quarterback job despite the defense outplaying the offense most of the time.

"We've got to take care of the football on offense,” Moore said after Friday's scrimmage. “I think that's number one. We have to make sure we do a really good job of that, keeping possession."

Pinnick (UC Davis) is joined by newcomers Darrius Clemons (wide receiver - Oregon State), Tank Hawkins (wide receiver - Florida), and Jack Pederson (tight end - UCLA) in WSU's offense, and against a vaunted UW frontline and strong secondary, it is paramount that the Cougars avoid unnecessary mistakes.

Maintaining possession won't win the game for WSU - they still have to put the ball in the end zone - but coughing it up is a clear way to fall behind early, making any hope of a win all but disappear.

3. Don't give Washington momentum

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is nothing more deflating in a rivalry game as the underdog than giving up a big play. Whether it's a pick-six, a 50+ yard kickoff or punt return, a blocked kick, or just your garden-variety deep ball down the sideline, letting Washington send its home crowd into a frenzy is a recipe for a long, long night for coach Moore and the Cougars.

If Washington State can keep the offense in front of them and take care of business on the special teams, they have a real chance of keeping this game close, and if Pinnick can take care of the football and get the offense moving, it could be a quieter-than-usual Seattle crowd on Sunday afternoon.