5 Ole Miss Players to Watch Out For As Washington State Travels To SEC Country

Trinidad Chambliss has the best story in College Football.



• Was a 0 Star Recruit

• Had 0 FBS offers



Plays at D2 Ferris State, won the D2 Championship + D2 Heisman Trophy.



Transfers to Ole Miss, was the backup QB until the starter got hurt, they’re now 5-0.



