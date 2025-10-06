5 Ole Miss Players to Watch Out For As Washington State Travels To SEC Country
The undefeated Ole Miss Rebels play host to the 3-2 Washington State Cougars this Saturday at 12:45 PM EST, and there are plenty of high-profile names to keep an eye on.
Coming out of their bye week, the Cougars are looking to carry the momentum from their 20-3 Week 5 victory over the Colorado State Rams. The Rebels, on the other hand, have catapulted themselves into the Top 5 of the AP Rankings after a convincing 24-19 win over LSU on the same day.
With Ole Miss heavily favored, there are plenty of players on both sides of the ball to highlight as key pieces. An emerging passing game, effective rushing attack, and swarming defense have led them to a 5-0 record thus far, and their roster is stocked with stars.
With a full week of preparation scheduled before the contest this weekend, here are Ole Miss's top five players to watch.
QB Trinidad Chambliss
Chambliss has been one of the hottest topics in the college football world through six weeks. The FCS Ferris State-turned-SEC starter has simply torn up defenses since getting the starting nod against Arkansas in Week 3. With over 1,000 yards and five scores in the air, and over 260 yards and two scores on the ground, the senior signal caller has rapidly cemented himself among the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation.
His ability to change the game across multiple aspects has given opposing coaches fits all season, and stopping Chambliss for an extended period is something that no team has accomplished yet. His maturity is evident on tape, with smart decision-making to pair with a strong mixture of arm strength and accuracy. Containing him will be a tall task for Washington State, and they have no blueprint to follow from previous weeks.
RB Kewan Lacy
While not the most efficient running back through five games, Lacy has proven to be a workhorse who's more than capable of carrying the load of 20+ carries a game. He's rushed for almost 450 yards on 102 carries, reaching the end zone a whopping eight times. His production in the receiving game, while limited, has been decent enough with 68 yards on 11 receptions. He was second in the SEC in rushing yards before falling in the rankings after the Rebels' bye week. Lacy will test the Cougars' defensive front, and is a tough player for any defense to hold down.
WR Harrison Wallace III
The Penn State transfer showed the Ole Miss coaching staff why he should be their top receiving option with a 130-yard Week 1 performance against Georgia State, and he has continued to be a reliable playmaker on the outside. Two quiet weeks have plagued his season-long numbers, but the talent is still very much there. The senior wideout has been bracketed more heavily following his 339 yards through he first three weeks, and it's incredibly difficult to restrain a player as good as him for long. The weaker Washington State secondary could be thrown at early and often, and look for Wallace III to be right in the middle of the action.
DT Will Echoles
When talking about the best film put out by interior defensive linemen in 2025 so far, it'd be a crime not to include Echoles in that conversation. The sophomore DT has been a true gamewrecker at times, with offensive linemen severely struggling to keep him at bay. The stats don't fly off the page, with 2.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles-for-loss, but his Pro Football Focus page tells more of the full story. He's generated 11 total pressures and has posted a solid 77.5 defensive grade. The Cougars' offensive line has had some issues protecting the QB at times, and Echoles will push them to their limits on Saturday.
LB Suntarine Perkins
Another player who hasn't lit up the stat sheet but remains one of Ole Miss's best overall players, linebacker Suntarine Perkins has been a commanding presence across the middle for their defense. He's posted the Rebels' highest defensive PFF grade at 79.0, with equally impressive 78.9 run defense and 81.6 pass coverage grades. Perkins has allowed just 10 yards in coverage, has racked up 19 tackles, and pressured the QB eight times. Beyond that, his overall discipline and intimidation both on the defensive line and over the middle have affected games in more ways than the stat sheet can show.