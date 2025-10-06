How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 6
Washington State (and several of its opponents) did not play in Week Six as they got an early-October bye. Six of those opponents, however, did suit up and that group went a combined 4-2. From a thrilling come-from-behind win by their arch rivals to a overtime triumph by the team WSU will see in two weeks, here's how the slate went down for all of the Cougars' foes over the last weekend of action.
Idaho: Bye
The Vandals did not play over the weekend. They will welcome in Northern Colorado this Saturday.
San Diego State: Win vs. Colorado State 45-24
San Diego State's Mountain West opener went about as well as the Aztecs could have hoped. Jayden Denegal threw for 256 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while both Byron Cardwell Jr. and Lucky Sutton each eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground and found the end zone. Spurred on by a 21-point second quarter and 541 total offensive yards, San Diego State cruised by Colorado State at home to improve to 4-1 overall on the year. The Aztecs travel to Reno for a date with Nevada for a late-night showdown on Saturday this weekend.
North Texas: Bye
The Mean Green sad idle in Week 6. They see a ranked South Florida squad at home this weekend.
Washington: Win at Maryland 24-20
Despite trailing for more than three quarters against Maryland, Washington roared back with three fourth quarter scoring drives of at least 74 yards to had the Terps their first loss of the year. Demond Williams led the way with 329 all-purpose yards with Denzel Boston and Dezmen Roebuck on the receiving end of two of those TDs. The defense, for all its struggles, did hold Maryland to just 55 rushing yards and stopped them on third down eight times. UW is now 4-1 on the year as it gets ready to welcome in Rutgers.
Colorado State: Loss at San Diego State 45-24
The Rams' defense could not get much traction going against San Diego State in California on Saturday as they gave up 259 passing yards and another 282 rushing. While Jackson Brousseau and Darius Curry each tossed touchdowns, it was not nearly as enough to keep pace with the high-flying Aztecs. Not all was bad for CSU as running back Jalen Dupree ran for 103 yards and linebacker Owen Long continued his stellar season with another 16 total tackles. Colorado State, however, still dips to 1-4 on the season and is now 0-1 in Mountain West play. They'll face Fresno State this Friday night.
Ole Miss: Bye
#4 Ole Miss did not play last week as they took extra time to get ready for Washington State.
Virginia: Win at Louisville 30-27 (OT)
The Cavaliers keep on climbing the ladder and keep finding ways to win games in dramatic fashion. UVA improved to 4-1 with yet another overtime victory, this one over ACC rival Louisville on the road. Virginia saw a late ten-point lead slip away as the Cardinals sent it to OT with a Cooper Ranvier field goal with just over a minute left. A two-yard scoring run from J'Mari Taylor in the extra frame, though, saved the day and won it for the Cavs. Virginia is off to a 3-0 start in ACC action and is firmly inside the Top 25. It will get a week off before playing Washington State in Week 8.
Toledo: Bye
The Rockets had no game last weekend. They will play at Bowling Green this Saturday.
Oregon State: Loss at Appalachain State 27-23
The long 2025 season gets longer for Oregon State. Despite another gallant effort, the Beavers once again come up short in a four-point loss to App State and remain winless. OSU gave up 17 points right out of the gate and was never able to fully recover. Maalik Murphy's roller coaster day featured 358 passing yards with two touchdowns but also two picks. Trent Walker went off for 179 yards on 13 snags but he was practically the only offense the Beavs got on Saturday. Oregon State still seeks its first win this weekend when Wake Forest comes to town.
Louisiana Tech: Bye
Louisiana Tech got the week off as they prepare to battle Kennesaw State this Thursday night.
James Madison: Win at Georgia State 14-7
It was not a pretty win but James Madison got it done against Georgia State to pick up its second Sun Belt win. Alonza Barnett III was kept largely in check but still managed a rushing score while running back Wayne Knight got the other one. Both of those touchdowns came in the second half after a scoreless first 30 minutes for JMU. In a penalty-ridden contest that saw 26 different flags thrown, the Dukes prevailed on the back of their run defense that was lights out all evening. Up next is a home game against Louisiana.