A Fitting Finale: Eckhaus Closes Wazzu Career with Bowl Victory

STAT LINE: 26/44 (59%) 334 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs | 34 yards rushing

GAME NOTES

Zevi Eckhaus closed out his career at Wazzu with a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl championship victory. It’s safe to say Eckhaus left it all on the field in his final game as a Cougar, starting the game with fireworks that were both good and bad.

Following an opening drive that ended in a missed field goal, Eckhaus connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter (1:51 mark in the video below), then went on to throw two interceptions on the next two consecutive drives. The game settled a bit in the second quarter, as did Eckhaus throughout the remainder of the game, completing passes to 11 different Wazzu receivers.

Per usual, Eckhaus found completions all over the field, delivering from a multitude of platforms both inside and outside of the pocket. The main story of the day for Eckhaus was his success pushing the ball downfield, highlighted by two of the three touchdown passes he generated—one mentioned earlier, and the other essentially putting the dagger in Utah State’s comeback hopes at the 13:13 mark in the video below.

Both throws were among the best downfield passes Eckhaus made all season—perfectly placed in spots where only his receivers could make a play, allowing them to finish in stride in the end zone. It was only fitting that Eckhaus went out this way: three touchdowns, three interceptions, a handful of solid gains on the ground, and 300-plus yards passing—a fitting, exciting performance to close the book on his Wazzu career.

BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN

At the 1:51 mark in the video below, Utah State brings a Cover 0 blitz with the entire secondary in man coverage. Eckhaus doesn’t flinch. Even before his receiver fully clears his defender, Eckhaus begins his release in a great display of anticipation—beating the blitz and delivering a perfectly placed 41-yard touchdown strike.

