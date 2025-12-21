Cougars Take Down Mercer 84-78 With Big Game From Ace Glass

The Mercer Bears challenged Washington State in the Cougars last game before the Christmas break, but some sharp shooting from Rihards Vavers and a big game from Ace Glass gave WSU a 87-78 win, improving the team's record to 5-8.

RELATED:

Ace Glass Drops 40 Points in Washington State Loss To Arizona State in Maui



Washington State struggled to get any separation from Mercer early on. Nd Okafor put the Cougars in front early, but Mercer was able to keep things close with solid first halves from Baraka Okojie and Armani Mighty. The Cougars out shot the Bears, but Mercer was able to take an advantage in the paint, letting them win the offensive rebounding battle and giving them plenty of second chances. A jump shot from Ace Glass gave Washington State a two point, 41-39 lead as the first half ended.

Mercer kept things close at the start of the second half, but the Cougars slowly managed to pull away. Rihards Vavers played a key role early in the second, hitting four three point shots to get the WSU lead up 14 at it's highest.

RELATED:

Washington State MBB Drop Apple Cup Matchup At Washington 89-73



The Cougars managed to hold a double digit lead for most of the second, but as time grew scarce Mercer managed to find their footing. Six points from Connor Serven managed to cut the Cougar lead to six with just over a minute left in the game. Six would be as close as it would get, as Mercer's final shot went wide, preserving an 84-78 win for the Cougars.

Ace Glass led the team in scoring with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists. Eemeli finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Rihards Vavers big second half gave him a 12 point, one rebound, four assist stat line. To Thrastarson rounded out the double digit scorers with 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

RELATED:

Washington State MBB Cruises To 92-70 Win Over Portland



Washington State will be on break until after Christmas, with their next game the first of the West Coast Conference schedule. The Cougars will be traveling down to Portland to face the Pilots on Sunday, December 28th, with tip off set for 2 PM PT.