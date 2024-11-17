AP POLL: Washington State Cougars Drop 6 Spots To #25 After New Mexico Loss
Despite another five-touchdown performance from Washington State quarterback John Mateer, Jake Dickert's team dropped their second game of the year on Saturday night. The Cougs' gave up a late touchdown drive to the Nex Mexico Lobos, sealing a 38-35 defeat in Albuquerque.
As a result of the loss, the Cougars fall from #19 to #25 in Sunday's latest AP Top 25 following the completion of the Week 12 schedule. The Cougars received 61 total votes this week after receiving 456 last week. They are five votes ahead of Missouri, who are just outside the top 25.
WSU's record now stands at 8-2, still their best start since the 2018 season.
Washington State's season continues Saturday, November 23 at an Oregon State team that fell to 4-6 over the weekend.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
RECAP: #18 Washington State Cougars Upset By New Mexico in Albuquerque 38-35
RECRUITING: 2025 Offensive Tackle Aidan Martin of Denver Commits To Washington State