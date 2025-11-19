Barnett at the Center of JMU’s 9-1 Record Heading Into Matchup with Wazzu
Height: 6’0"
Weight: 217
Class: Redshirt Junior
Hometown: Whitsett, NC
High School: Grimsley HS
STATS
- Career: 376/625 (60%), 4,716 yards, 42 TDs,10 INTs | 882 yards, 20 TDs
- 2025: 159/258 (62%), 2,089 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs | 396 yards, 12 TDs
AT A GLANCE
Coming out of Whitsett, NC, Alonza Barnett III began his career at JMU as an early enrollee in the spring of 2022. During his true freshman season, he saw action in two games, allowing him to retain his redshirt.
In 2023, Barnett was the starter for the season opener against Bucknell, where he struggled, completing just 3 of 11 passes. He was pulled by then–JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti in favor of Jordan McCloud, who went on to lead the Dukes to their first bowl game in school history. Barnett played in only one other game that season, yet despite the disappointment and the coaching turnover, he elected to do something rare in this era: stay put.
With the arrival of now–JMU Head Coach Bob Chesney in 2024, Barnett was poised for a breakout season, and that’s exactly what it became. He completed 60% of his passes for 2,598 yards and 26 touchdowns to only four interceptions, while also rushing for 442 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns on the ground. He ranked ninth in the FBS in point responsibility per game (16.5). Against North Carolina, he set a JMU record with seven total touchdowns in a single game.
However, Barnett’s massive season took an unfortunate turn in the final game of the year against Marshall, where he tore his ACL. The offseason leading into his 2025 campaign was filled with fair questions about his availability. Chesney added his former standout QB from Holy Cross, Matthew Sluka (most recently at UNLV), while uncertainty around Barnett’s recovery lingered deep into training camp.
Nonetheless, Barnett emerged mightily. This season, he’s completed 62% of his passes for 2,089 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions, while rushing for 396 yards and another 12 scores. Barnett’s production has been one of the main catalysts in JMU’s 9–1 campaign heading into Week 13’s matchup with Wazzu, as the Cougs prepare for one of college football’s best.
MORE: Zevi Eckhaus Pairs Productivity With Efficiency as Wazzu Downs LA Tech
TOP TRAITS
POLISHED MECHANICS
The foundation of the success Alonza Barnett III has had thus far is the polish with which he operates. At the forefront of his production is the efficiency that polish creates. He consistently plays with structured footwork and a strong base, allowing him to always be in optimal position to throw unless he has to escape or make an off-platform throw.
There is little to no wasted movement in his release, making him particularly effective in the underneath, and intermediate passing game. At the 4:54 mark in the video below, we get a glimpse of the efficiency Barnett plays with as he executes an RPO throw that goes for a touchdown. Playing on time and within the intended structure of the offense has never been an issue for Barnett. He is a seasoned operator and it shows most within this aspect of his game.
RUN THREAT
Barnett has proven to be a major threat in the run game. Both as a scrambler and on designed quarterback runs, Barnett brings the full package as a ball carrier — vision, speed, and toughness. Once he pulls the ball down, he can quickly navigate the best path into the open field, and once he gets there, he has the ability to pull away from defenders and go the distance.
In tighter quarters, he has no problem finishing runs by lowering his shoulder and running through defenders.
We get a glimpse of the danger Barnett poses on the ground at the 1:33 mark in the video below. On a designed quarterback run with a pulling guard and the running back serving as lead blockers, Barnett quickly finds open grass and immediately turns on the burners for a 60+ yard touchdown.
Then, at the 17:14 mark, we see the improvisational skill Barnett brings as a scrambler. ODU brings five pass rushers, and on what appears to be a busted assignment by the left tackle, the defensive end on Barnett’s blindside comes completely free. In a great display of pure instinct, almost as if he had eyes in the back of his head, Barnett reverses out of the pocket untouched and takes off for the score.
These kinds of plays are all over Barnett’s tape. Where many quarterbacks would be dead to rights, he turns it into a positive.
MORE: Cougs Have Major Opportunity to Become Bowl-Eligible After Massive Win Over Louisiana Tech
DOWNFIELD PASSING
Consistently on film, Barnett has shown the ability not only to push the ball downfield, but to place it with pinpoint accuracy when doing so. At the 7:02 mark in the video below, we see Barnett attack a Cover 2 defense in textbook fashion, releasing the ball at the top of his drop and placing it into what many refer to as the “honey hole” in Cover 2, the open zone between the corner and the deep safety.
Perfectly layered, accurate, timely, and thrown from the opposite hash with ease.
Make sure to check out the 10:21 mark in the video below as well.
OFF-PLATFORM PASSING
Whether he is on the run or delivering from a muddy pocket, Barnett can complete passes with the same effectiveness he shows when throwing from an optimal platform. At the 7:49 mark in the video below, Barnett faces a Cover 0 blitz, with ODU bringing six pass rushers.
After the play-action fake, two ODU defenders are immediately in his face, forcing him to drift backward and release the ball without his feet set. Despite the suboptimal throwing position, Barnett delivers the touchdown pass with perfect accuracy, beating ODU’s all-out pressure.