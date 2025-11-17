Zevi Eckhaus Pairs Productivity With Efficiency as Wazzu Downs LA Tech
STAT LINE: 17/25 (68%) 146 yards, 1 TD | 56 yards rushing, 2 TDs
GAME NOTES
Wazzu got back to their winning ways coming out of the bye week, earning a victory over LA Tech this past Saturday. Along with the Cougs returning to the win column, Zevi Eckhaus regained his form, combining productivity with efficiency.
"I mean win or lose, regardless of the outcome of a game, you got to move on," Eckhaus said, recalling his struggles against Oregon State two weeks ago. "You can't just, you know, stay in that moment. There's no room for growth. You know, and I think that was something that we harped on as an offense. What's done is done. You can't change that. You can only use it as motivation to move forward...they showed that today, you know, with their effort and their grit and their willingness to keep playing regardless of how things were going."
As usual, Eckhaus found completions both from the pocket and various launch points and platforms (check out the 10:53 mark in the video below).
MORE: Washington State Football Rebounds With 28-3 Win Over Louisiana Tech
One of the constants throughout Eckhaus’ season has been his contribution to the run game, which continued Saturday as he rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Against LA Tech, a noticeable development in his rushing usage was how often his number was called in short-yardage situations. On several occasions, he was trusted to move the chains and also punched in a touchdown on a QB sneak (see the 5:09, 6:41, 8:29, and 9:10 marks in the video below).
Eckhaus and the Cougs will look to build on Saturday’s success as they head east next weekend to take on the James Madison Dukes.
MORE: How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 12
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 2:09 mark in the video linked below, LA Tech brings a Cover 0 blitz. Wazzu’s offensive line does a phenomenal job holding up in protection, allowing Eckhaus to work through his progression in a timely manner. Wazzu has a cross concept dialed up, with Eckhaus’ progression beginning at the bottom of the screen with the vertical–out route combination.
After working through the first part of his progression, he eventually gets to his third read, Joshua Meredith, streaking across the field on the crosser. Eckhaus delivers the ball in stride for the touchdown, beating both the blitz and the man coverage behind it.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI