COACHES POLL: Washington State Fall Out of Top 25 After New Mexico Loss

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe (79) looks up at the video board against the Utah State Aggies in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Saturday was a tough night for the Washington State Cougars, who dropped a dramatic 38-35 result to an unranked New Mexico Lobos team.

WSU's record now stands at 8-2, still their best start since the 2018 season.

After entering the game ranked at #18 in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll, the Cougars have dropped out of the top 25 entirely in the latest rankings released Sunday morning. WSU still received 65 points in the poll, the most of any team outside of the top 25. The Cougars are only two points behind #25 Kansas State.

Washington State's season continues Saturday, November 23 at an Oregon State team that fell to 4-6 over the weekend.

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

