COACHES POLL: Washington State Fall Out of Top 25 After New Mexico Loss
Saturday was a tough night for the Washington State Cougars, who dropped a dramatic 38-35 result to an unranked New Mexico Lobos team.
WSU's record now stands at 8-2, still their best start since the 2018 season.
After entering the game ranked at #18 in the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll, the Cougars have dropped out of the top 25 entirely in the latest rankings released Sunday morning. WSU still received 65 points in the poll, the most of any team outside of the top 25. The Cougars are only two points behind #25 Kansas State.
Washington State's season continues Saturday, November 23 at an Oregon State team that fell to 4-6 over the weekend.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
RECAP: #18 Washington State Cougars Upset By New Mexico in Albuquerque 38-35
RECRUITING: 2025 Offensive Tackle Aidan Martin of Denver Commits To Washington State