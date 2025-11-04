Cougs Need Major Shakeup After Dropping Pac-12 Matchup at Oregon State
It was a rough one for Washington State on Saturday night, as they dropped their first PAC-12 contest against Oregon State 10-7. A rushing touchdown was all the scoring the Cougars were able to muster in one of their worst performances of the season.
Heading into a bye week before facing Louisiana Tech back in Pullman, there is a lot of work to be done before the Cougs enter the final stretch of the season.
Details, Details, Details
It's never a winning recipe when a team is still struggling with mental mistakes and fundamentals in Week 9 of the season. The Cougs flat-out looked like a team that hadn't played together before. The missed field goal to seal the game, a number of pass-protection issues, and two ill-advised interceptions highlighted what was an all-around sloppy performance.
There's no doubt that Washington State has the potential to be a good football team. They've shown glimpses of their ceiling, one headlined by low-mistake quarterback play and defensive control. Their Week 9 victory over Toledo, while dominant, still contained a slew of rough moments. Arguably, their best team-wide performances came against Colorado State, Ole Miss, and Virginia in succession, and the Cougs' coaching staff needs to get the program back to what was working.
MORE: Washington State Drop 10-7 Shocker To Oregon State in Corvallis
Get Eckhaus Back in a Rhythm
Cougs QB Zevi Eckhaus has now thrown multiple interceptions in each of his last three games, a massive swing from just two picks in his four games before said stretch. His decisions have become poorer, his ball placement has been less defined, and he just looks uncomfortable out there.
Washington State's offensive coaching staff has clearly attempted to evolve the offense based on an elevated belief in his skills, but it may be time to go back to the more conservative offense he succeeded with. He badly needs a "get right" game, and simplifying the offense to establish a rhythm and regain his confidence might be the best move going forward.
MORE: How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 10
Build on the Pass Rush
Of the many negatives that took place in Saturday night's contest, the Washington State pass rush was certainly not one of them. They picked up three sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 13 pressures, with five players recording at least two. The Cougs have run into many issues trying to jumpstart their aggressiveness and rate that they get after the QB, and they took a big step forward against the Beavers.
Oregon State's two QBs were under constant duress, throwing for just 60 total yards on 18 passing attempts. They were both extremely limited in the run game, with a combined -10 yards on six carries. WSU's defense was finally able to break through and be a formidable pass rush, and now it's time for them to continue that trend moving forward.