How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 10
The first weekend of November football has come to an end and, for all of Washington State's opponents that played, it was a good one. In fact, all eight of WSU's 2025 foes won their Week 10 matchups making for the first perfect 8-0 weekend for them. All of that, unfortunately, happened while the Cougars themselves were flailing at Oregon State. While Wazzu was struggling in what might be their ugliest loss of the year, here's how everyone else did:
Idaho: Win at Northern Arizona 35-32 (OT)
Idaho made NAU's Walkup Skydome a house of horrors for the Lumberjacks on Halloween night, defeating their Big Sky counterparts with an overtime touchdown run from Hayden Kincheloe. It didn't come easy for the Vandals, however, as they watched Northern Arizona erase a 26-7 second half lead but having quarterback Joshua Wood back has made a big difference. Wood threw for two touchdowns in the win while running back Elijah Cummings ran for 106 yards and a TD on a dozen carries. Idaho has now won two straight and will play UC Davis next.
San Diego State: Win vs. Wyoming 24-7
Lucky Sutton had himself a day against the Cowboys, rushing for 158 yards and a score as San Diego State won its sixth straight contest on Saturday. The Aztecs did not allow a score for the final three quarters and the defense held Wyoming to 185 total yards and just nine first downs. San Diego State signal caller Jayden Denegal had a quiet night throwing, completing 11 passes for 194 yards and a TD but also had two interceptions. All in all, though, it was enough for SDSU to win comfortably. Next up is a date with Hawaii.
North Texas: Win vs. Navy 31-17
North Texas picked up a huge win in the American Conference over the weekend as it toppled Navy at home to improve to 8-1 overall. Running back Caleb Hawkins was a man possessed, running for four touchdowns and nearly eclipsing 200 yards on the ground on 33 touches. UNT's offense was on fire while its defense forced three takeaways and kept the Midshipmen to 80 passing yards. North Texas now has legitimate playoff aspirations but will need to keep on winning. Their next challenge will come in two weeks against UAB.
Washington: Bye
The Huskies did not play in Week 10. They will take on Wisconsin on the road this weekend.
Colorado State: Bye
CSU also took the week off but will get back in action on Saturday as it hosts UNLV.
Ole Miss: Win vs. South Carolina 30-14
#7 Ole Miss picked up its eighth win of the year, taking care of business against South Carolina at home. Kewan Lacey ran for 167 yards and a score while quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 159 yards and another score. The Rebels sacked Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers six times and logged eight TFLs in what was a solid showing. It was an all-around balanced attack from Ole Miss as they eye a berth in the SEC title game. At 5-1 in conference play, they are inching ever closer but will take a break from FBS action this week as they host The Citadel. After that is a big game with Florida.
Virginia: Win at California 31-21
The Cavaliers continue to prove they are a top team in the ACC. #15 Virginia got two touchdown runs from J'Mari Taylor and one from Eli Wood to remain perfect in conference play as they beat Cal by ten on the road. While Chandler Morris did not find the end zone, he did throw for 262 yards and no interceptions on 24 completed passes. Kam Robinson had a house call on a pick for the UVA defense and when all was said and done, Virginia outgained the Golden Bears 456 yards to 263. The defense kept Cal to a lowly eight yards on the ground and allowed just three third down conversions. The Cavaliers will welcome in Wake Forest next.
Toledo: Bye
No game for the Rockets last week. They'll see Northern Illinois on Wednesday evening.
Oregon State: Win vs. Washington State 10-7
For just the second time this fall, Oregon State wound up on the winning side of things against Washington State. A fourth-quarter touchdown run from Anthony Hankerson was the difference maker for the Beavers in a game that only had 17 total points between the teams. The OSU defense was excellent, picking off WSU quarterback Zevi Eckhaus twice and forcing seven punts. Hankerson ran for a total of 134 yards on 25 totes while Aiden Sullivan and Kord Shaw each authored eight tackles. Oregon State is now 2-7 on the year as it gets ready to take on Sam Houston.
Louisiana Tech: Win vs. Sam Houston 55-14
Louisiana Tech made light work of winless Sam Houston, scoring double-digit points in each quarter. The Bulldogs got two 100-yard rushers with Clay Thevenin and Omiri Wiggins. Blake Baker only had four incompletions and eight different receivers caught passes as LA Tech rolled to its fifth win of the year. Jacob Fields had a huge 85-yard pick six as both sides of the ball dominated. Louisiana Tech is now one win away from bowl eligibility and will look to wrap it up against Delaware this weekend on the road.
James Madison: Win at Texas State 52-20
On Tuesday night JMU continued its romp through the Sun Belt with a decisive win over Texas State on the road. Alonza Barnett III accounted for five total touchdowns and put up well over 300 all purpose yards. Nick DeGennaro hauled in just three passes but still led all receivers with 101 yards and two scores while the Dukes defense picked off three passes from Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson. Now at 5-0 in conference play, James Madison is eyeing a berth in the Sun Belt championship game. They can get closer to that goal this Saturday as they travel to see Marshall.