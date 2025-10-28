Eckhaus’ Explosive Playmaking Sparks Wazzu’s Bounce-Back Win Over Toledo
STAT LINE: 10/22 (77%) 159 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs | 74 yards rushing, 1 TD
GAME NOTES
On a cold and rainy Saturday in Pullman, Zevi Eckhaus and the Cougs snapped their two-game losing streak in their first home game in over a month. Although the stat sheet shows Eckhaus’ lowest completion percentage of the season and another pair of interceptions for the second straight week, his 10 completions were made in the ways that have made him so valuable to the new-look Wazzu offense since taking over.
He continued to complete passes from multiple platforms and launch points — and one area shined in particular: his deep ball. Eckhaus completed three throws of 30+ yards — check out the 2:05, 4:20, and 6:40 marks in the video below.
Along with those explosive plays through the air, he again was a major contributor on the ground, this time leading the Cougs in rushing with 74 yards and a touchdown. His success as a runner came both on improvised scrambles and designed QB runs — creating big gains by making defenders miss and lowering his shoulder to finish runs in short-yardage situations (see 1:50, 2:59, 3:49, and 6:04).
Overall, despite some inefficiency compared to his recent weeks, Eckhaus provided plenty of explosives in a variety of ways — a defining trait of his play this season and a big reason he remains the main catalyst for Wazzu’s offensive production. The Cougs will look to build off the home win as they head back on the road, traveling to Corvallis to face their past and future Pac-12 opponent, Oregon State, this Saturday.
MORE: How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 9
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 5:05 mark in the video linked below, Toledo is in a Cover 1 Rat look — one safety deep, one linebacker lurking as an underneath “rat” in zone, and everyone else in man coverage. As Eckhaus hits the top of his drop, he begins to feel pressure from the edge and through the left side of the interior, forcing him to step up in the pocket.
While climbing, he quickly recognizes his slot receiver beating his defender vertically. Eckhaus wastes no time — he fires with perfect placement, dropping the ball over the trailing defender and in front of the back boundary for the touchdown.
This play serves as yet another example of Eckhaus’ creativity, athleticism, and his ability to deliver high-level throws in less-than-ideal circumstances.