Evaluating Zevi Eckhaus in Washington State's Loss At Virginia
STAT LINE: 18/27 (77%) 183 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs | 33 yards rushing, 1 TD
GAME NOTES
For the second week in a row, Wazzu came up just short of another potential massive upset over a ranked opponent—this time against Virginia. Zevi Eckhaus and the Cougs’ offense got off to a hot start, heading into halftime with a 17–7 lead.
Once again, Eckhaus got the job done finding completions, finishing 67% through the air for 183 yards and a touchdown. The completions—just as in prior weeks—came from several different platforms and through a variety of schematics, as the Cougs’ offense continues to build its multi-faceted identity with Eckhaus at the helm.
Also of note, the performance produced WSU's smallest passing yardage total so far in the 2025 season.
On the ground, Eckhaus contributed 33 yards to a 143-yard rushing effort for Wazzu, including a touchdown at the 7:49 mark in the video linked below, which might have been one of his best plays of the 2025 season.
However, despite the productive numbers, Eckhaus threw two interceptions—both ill-advised and forced into heavy traffic. The second pick proved extremely costly, setting up Virginia for the game-tying field goal that made it 20–20.
Following the field goal, an errant special teams miscue gave Wazzu the ball at their own two-yard line, leading to a safety that sealed the Cavaliers’ win. Eckhaus and the Cougs will look to bounce back Saturday against Toledo in what will be their first home game in over a month.
The Cougs and the Rockets kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT from Pullman on The CW.
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 1:24 mark in the video linked below, Wazzu has a seven-man protection play-action pass dialed up. Virginia is in a Cover 2 look, meaning there are two safeties responsible for each deep half of the field.
In a display of Eckhaus’ guts and complete trust in his receiver, Joshua Meredith, he heaves the ball downfield despite both safeties being in position to make a play. The result: a perfectly executed 32-yard touchdown.
Perfect coverage—play executed nonetheless. A snapshot of the Cougs’ growing confidence and a sign of more big plays to come from this offense in 2025.