Next Steps: How Cougs Can Prevent Downward Spiral After Blowing Lead At Virginia
Washington State fell just short to the #18 Virginia Cavaliers, relinquishing a 10-point lead late in the third quarter. Three UVA scores in the fourth quarter headlined the comeback victory for the Cavaliers, dropping WSU under .500.
Hosting the Toledo Rockets next Saturday, the Cougs will look to finally push their fourth win across after a few tough losses.
Limit the Mental Mistakes
A game being decided by a safety is never a good sign, and the Cougars' loss was littered with small mistakes that simply made it impossible for them to end the day with a win. The 3rd and 11 safety with just over two minutes remaining was the final blow that allowed the Cavaliers to run out the clock, but was far from the only issue.
A miscommunication between quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and wide receiver Jeremiah Noga late in the first quarter led to an interception, and a 3rd and 20 pick on a terrible decision when they were up by three in the fourth quarter heavily contributed to the loss. The amount of mental issues throughout the game was just too many for a team in their seventh game of the season, and they will need to clean it up against Toledo.
MORE: Washington State Drops 22-20 Result At #18 Virginia
Make Joshua Meredith The Focal Point of the Passing Game
With the rushing attack still far from elite and unable to be relied on, the passing game has been the main focal point of the Cougars' offense. Eckhaus has shown some cracks in his game recently, something he hadn't done as much in his first few starts, and the team is desperately in need of a playmaker to run their offense through.
WR Joshua Meredith has easily been the team's top wideout and showed it once again on Saturday. His seven grabs for 108 yards and a touchdown raised his season totals to 31 catches for 391 yards and a score, a more than capable stat line. The Cougs' offensive scheme needs to feed Meredith the ball more as the season progresses, and give the senior more of a chance to step up and elevate the team's ceiling.
MORE: How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 8
Have to Generate Pressure
Just eight pressures, one QB hit, and no sacks will rarely be enough to take home a victory, and that held true on Saturday. Washington State's pass rush was entirely neutralized for all 60 minutes, and they rarely were able to get even close to the Cavaliers' Chandler Morris.
Defensive lineman Isaac Terrell has consistently been the team's lone source of pass rush production, and he can't carry the whole load himself. Whether it's the scheme, the personnel, or just a string of insufficient performances, major changes need to occur to get the defensive front anywhere close to adequate.