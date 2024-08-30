Washington State Cougars On SI

Every Washington State Football Player on a Major Preseason Watch List 2024

Joe Londergan

Sep 17, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars punter Nick Haberer (38) kicks the ball away to Colorado State Rams in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars punter Nick Haberer (38) kicks the ball away to Colorado State Rams in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

A long offseason concludes this week for the Washington State Cougars, under the direction of head coach Jake Dickert in his third season at the helm in 2024.

11 different Washington State Cougars have the attention of national scouts and media to the point that they have been added to watch lists for major awards. Those names are below, along with the award or all-star game they have captured the attention of.

FA’ALILI FA’AMOE (OL)

Lombardi Award Watch List (Outstanding Linemen/Linebacker)
Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List (Polynesian Samoan)
Outland Trophy Watch List (Best Interior Lineman in College Football)
Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List

KAPENA GUSHIKEN (DB)

Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List

NICK HABERER (P)

Ray Guy Award Watch List (Top Punter)

DEAN JANIKOWSKI (K)

Wuerffel Trophy Watch List (Premier Award for Community Service)

KRIS HUTSON (WR)

East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List

JACKSON LATAIMUA (DB)

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List (Tongan)

NUSI MALANI (DL)

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List (Tongan and Filipino)
Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

ESA POLE (OL)

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List (Tongan)

KYLE THORNTON (LB)

Lombardi Award Watch List (Outstanding Linemen/Linebacker)

SYRUS WEBSTER (DB)

Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List

KYLE WILLIAMS (WR)

Biletnikoff Award Watch List (College Football’s Most Outstanding FBS Receiver)
Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List

