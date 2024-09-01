Every Washington State Touchdown From The Week One Win Over Portland State
Th Washington State Cougars scored ten touchdowns in their 70-30 drubbing of Portland State on Saturday. Here's how each one looked on the broadcast from The CW.
Things got started with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Mateer to Oregon transfer Kris Hutson after Portland State started the game with a touchdown on their first possession.
On the next possession, Mateer found Tre Shackelford for a 39-yard touchdown catch.
Kyle Williams grabbed his first score of the season, a 57-yarder, with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter.
True freshman running back Wayshawn Parker had the next two Cougars scores: a 54-yard rush, followed by a 52-yard catch-and-run from Mateer.
Before the end of the first half, defensive back Stephen Hall had the only defensive score of the day with a school record 100-yard interception return. On WSU's next offensive possession, Mateer showed his running ability by breaking free for a 40-yard rushing touchdown.
Djouvensky Schlenbaker grabbed an 11-yard rushing touchdown to open the second-half scoring.
WSU's other third quarter score came in the form of Kyle Williams' second touchdown catch of the day.
Redshirt freshman Trey Leckner was the last Cougar to find the end zone on Saturday with a 33-yard touchdown cat-and-run on a pass from Zevi Eckhaus towards the beginning of the fourth quarter.