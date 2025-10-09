From D-II to the SEC: Trinidad Chambliss’ Rapid Rise Becomes Wazzu's Next Test
Height: 6’0
Weight: 200
Class: Senior
Hometown: Grand Rapids, MI
High School: Forest Hills Northern HS
Previous Schools: Ferris State (Division II)
STATS
- Career (Ferris State) : 247/400 (62%), 3,279 yards, 31 TDs, 7 INTs | 1,323 rushing yards, 29 TDs
- 2025: 65/101 (64%), 1,033 yards, 5 TDs, 1INT | 266 yards rushing, 2 TDs
AT A GLANCE
At the start of the season, Trinidad Chambliss was not the starter for the Rebels of Ole Miss. It was Austin Simmons who helped Ole Miss jump out to a 2–0 start before suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against Kentucky that has kept him sidelined since.
In stepped Chambliss, one of the more interesting transfer stories in college football. His career began at the Division II level, where in 2024 he was the main catalyst in Ferris State’s third national title in four years. Though many might assume a Division II transfer would have been a long-time starter with years of production, 2024 was actually Chambliss’ only statistically significant season at Ferris State.
He arrived in 2021 as a true freshman and redshirted after seeing no action. In 2022, he appeared in two games without recording any statistics. It wasn’t until his third year in 2023 that Chambliss saw meaningful snaps, playing in eight games with one start. But when 2024 rolled around, he became one of the best players in all of Division II football—throwing for 2,901 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 1,019 yards and 25 more scores. In total, he accounted for 3,920 yards of offense and 51 total touchdowns, finishing third in voting for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to Division II’s Player of the Year.
At Ole Miss, Chambliss took over as the starter in Week 3, making his Division I debut against an SEC opponent in Arkansas. He rose to the occasion, completing 72% of his passes for 353 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 62 rushing yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns in a shootout win.
To this point, Chambliss has completed 64% of his passes for 1,033 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 266 yards and two rushing scores. In all three of his 2025 starts, Chambliss has led the Rebels to wins over Arkansas, Tulane, and, most recently, a massive victory over then–No. 4 LSU. With Simmons still recovering and Chambliss’ success continuing, Head Coach Lane Kiffin has made it clear that the Rebels will stick with the hot hand as they take on the Cougars in Week 7.
TOP TRAITS
Gamer – Natural Feel for the Game
What Trinidad Chambliss has done over the course of his three games as a starter is nothing short of remarkable. With only one true season of college football experience—and that coming at the Division II level—his transition to SEC play has been seamless.
It’s not as if his first three starts have come against “walk-in-the-park” competition either. Chambliss has clearly proven he can be a top performer in arguably college football’s best conference. He’s been in full command of Lane Kiffin’s offense, generating significant production while maintaining efficiency.
At no point has there appeared to be any difficulty adjusting to the speed of the Division I—or even SEC—game. The moment has never looked too big for him. Chambliss is clearly a natural with an exceptional feel for the game—one that truly makes you wonder how it took him so long at his previous stop to even get on the field, let alone produce.
Vertical Pass Game
Since stepping into the starting role, Chambliss has been lethal in the vertical passing game, particularly when executing double-move concepts.
At the 1:28 mark, we see a prime example of this. Tulane brings a five-man pressure with man coverage (Cover 1) behind it. At the bottom of the screen, Ole Miss has a double move dialed up—the receiver begins the stem of his route inside before quickly breaking back out and turning upfield vertically.
Chambliss takes the snap, pumps, and quickly resets before delivering as perfect a pass as you’ll ever see on a play like this. The lone safety with deep coverage responsibility reacts in good time, but the combination of trajectory and precision on the throw completely neutralizes the tight man coverage and proper defensive execution.
Take a look at the 1:00 and 2:36 marks in the video as well.
Effective Runner
As a runner, Chambliss displays an ideal combination of vision, quickness, and speed.
In the first play of the video linked below, Ole Miss calls a quarterback split-zone run. This means the offensive line is blocking zone in one direction, while the tight end comes across the formation in the opposite direction to seal the backside edge. Since it’s a designed quarterback run, once Chambliss takes the snap, he briefly pauses as his running back crosses in front of him to serve as the lead blocker, immediately engaging a linebacker.
However, Tulane does an excellent job of swarming to the ball and overloading the box. Seeing this, Chambliss bounces outside and quickly gets himself into the open field. On the perimeter, his receiver handles the lone defender with a chance to make the stop—the corner—and Chambliss reads the block perfectly, accelerating downfield for a 40+ yard gain that nearly results in a touchdown.
It’s a play that displays Chambliss’ agility in getting into space quickly, his vision in reading blocks, and his ability to accelerate and separate from defenders.