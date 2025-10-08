Washington State QB Zevi Eckhaus Weighs in on Ole Miss Road Trip, New Transfer Window
Washington State redshirt senior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus once again leads the Cougars on the road this week after a win at Colorado State, followed by a bye week. WSU are 3-2 to start the season and Eckhaus has grown a bit with each game. However, this week will likely be WSU's toughest challenge of the year with a road game at No. 4 Ole Miss.
After practice, Eckhaus gave his thoughts on the team's progress, how hot yoga has helped him and the rest of the team recover after games, and his experiences in the transfer portal as opposed to what's coming with new NCAA rules. Here's some of what the Cougs' signal caller had to say during his media availability:
On the receiver group:
"All the receivers are awesome. They all do a great job. Coach [Jake Menage] does a great job rotating them all, but yeah, they all add something to the team. All different skill sets. I think it's like one of our strengths, I think, this season, honestly.
On his focus during the bye week:
"Yeah, I think just taking advantage of the time that we had out here, you know. Obviously when we were out here, when you're in the building, trying to take advantage of every minute that you're here, um, whether that's film study, whether that's in the weight room, whether that's rehab, whether that's on the football field, and when you get your time off and you know, coach directs us the time off, then you take the time off, try to take your mind away from football for a little bit. And then obviously, you know, come back when the time is needed."
On not overthinking the challenge of a top-five Ole Miss squad:
"You know, we face 12 opponents. Every single week, the opponent's going to change. I think the job for us, you know, especially as an offense, is how good can we become by the end of those 12 games, you know? So, I think that's just been the focus for us. Obviously we have an opponent and we're studying that opponent. We're going to do things to try to beat the opponent, but the biggest thing for us is how can we grow as an offense, whether that's running the ball, passing the ball, you know, doing a combination of things. So, that's really just been our focus."