From Walk-On to Starter: North Texas' Mestemaker Set to Challenge Washington State
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Cougars as WSU works through the first season of the Jimmy Rogers era.
Height: 6’4
Weight: 211
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Hometown: Austin, TX
High School: Vandergrift HS
STATS
- Career: 72/111 (65%) 1,015 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs | 141 rushing yards, 2 TDs
- 2025: 42/65 (65%), 553 yards, 5 TDs | 54 yards rushing, 1 TD
AT A GLANCE
Drew Mestemaker made quite the name for himself at the end of the 2024 season in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, where he made his first start at quarterback since his freshman year of high school. Yes, you read that correctly—his freshman year of high school.
Mestemaker arrived at North Texas as a walk-on, and with the departure of established starter Chandler Morris before the bowl game, the Mean Green turned to their true freshman walk-on. Prior to that, Mestemaker had played sparingly throughout the 2024 season, appearing in five games before getting the nod in the bowl.
In that first start, Mestemaker went 26-for-41 for 393 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 55 rushing yards and a 70-yard touchdown run. This season, Mestemaker and the Mean Green enter Week 3 with a 2–0 record after defeating Lamar and earning an overtime victory at Western Michigan. Through two weeks, Mestemaker is 42-for-65 with 553 yards and five touchdowns, plus 54 rushing yards and one rushing score.
TOP TRAITS
Pocket Presence & Polished Mechanics
Mestemaker consistently plays with a calm demeanor in the pocket while working through his progressions. Mechanically, he has a clean release that allows him to operate efficiently, forming the foundation for his effectiveness when he’s at his best.
Precision Passing
When the ball leaves Mestemaker’s hand, the spiral comes out tight and the flight shows the control he has over it. The aesthetics of the ball’s trajectory look even better across the diverse angles and arcs Mestemaker uses to deliver it safely and accurately to his receivers. Two clips that showcase this trait can be seen at the 1:35 and 2:17 marks in the video linked below.
Athleticism
Not only can Mestemaker execute from the pocket, but he can also deliver effectively on the run when the pocket breaks down—check out the 2:08 mark in the video below. As a runner, Mestemaker is a legitimate threat, an aspect of his game showcased in last year’s SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
At the 9:38 mark in the video, North Texas has a quarterback draw dialed up—the perfect call against a Cover 2 Man look. In this coverage, all secondary defenders, including the linebackers, are in man coverage, while the two safeties each cover a deep half of the field. This leaves the defense vulnerable to the quarterback run, since no one is assigned to account for him. Mestemaker fully takes advantage of that void, breaking free for a 70-yard touchdown run—a display of great vision and breakaway speed.