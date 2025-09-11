Washington State Football: Best Bets @ North Texas - Spread, Over/Under, Props
Washington State's 2025 season is off to a positive start with wins over Idaho and San Diego State. The third week of the season will bring with it a new challenge: a road trip into the heart of football country.
The Cougars are slight underdogs in their upcoming matchup with North Texas and their head coach Eric Morris, who was hired by UNT after spending the 2022 season as WSU's offensive coordinator. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on ESPNU.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.
Spread: Washington State +6.5 (-115), North Texas -6.5 (-105) Point Total:O/U 58.5 (O: -110, U: -110) Moneyline: Washington State +172, North Texas -210
Team To Score 50+ Points: North Texas (+850), Washington State (+2200)
To Score Every Quarter: Washington State - Yes (+200), Washington State - No (-265), North Texas - Yes (+108), North Texas - No (-138)
Moneyline/Total Points Parlay: Washington State to win & Over (+420), Washington State to win & Under (+410), North Texas to win & Over (+185), North Texas to win & Under (+185)
First Half Winner: Washington State (+164), North Texas (-205)
Spread/Total Points Parlay: Washington State +4.5 & Over (+290), Washington State +4.5 & Under (+280), North Texas -4.5 & Over (+230), North Texas -4.5 & Under (+240)
First Quarter Winner: Washington State (+198), Tie (+360), North Texas (-114)
First Quarter Total: Over 13.5 (-116), Under 13.5 (-108)
Fourth Quarter Spread: Washington State +1.5 (-148), North Texas -1.5 (+112)
Fourth Quarter Winner: Washington State (+116), North Texas (-148)