How 2024 Washington State Football Opponents Fared in Week One
Portland State: Loss at Washington State, 70-30
In the Cougars' opening win of the season, John Mateer was responsible for six touchdowns and Stephen Hall returned an interception 100-yards for a score. The Vikings fall to 0-1, but quarterback Dante Chachere once again looks poised for a productive year
Texas Tech: Win vs Abilene Christian, 52-51
The Red Raiders barely escaped the weekend with an overtime victory over an FCS opponent that went 5-6 last season. In this matchup, Texas Tech was penalized 11 times and allowed 615 yards of offense.
Washington: Win vs Weber State, 35-3
It was a light jog for the Huskies at home, with junior running back and Arizona transfer Jonah Coleman scampering for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. The Huskies held their FCS foe under 100 passing yards on the day.
San José State: Win vs Sacramento State, 42-24
Sacramento State gave the Spartans some early issues, but Ken Niumatalolo's team were able to push through and secure his first win as head coach. Receiver and former quarterback Nick Nash starred with ten catches for 170 yards and two touchdown catches while also throwing a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Boise State: Win at Georgia Southern, 56-45
The Broncos allowed 322 yards through the air, but a performance for the ages from running back Ashton Jeanty made up for it. Jeanty broke the Boise State program record for rushing touchdowns in a game with six and rushing yardage in a game with 267.
Fresno State: Loss at Michigan, 30-10
Against the defending national champions, the Bulldogs held their own most of the way. However, a long touchdown drive by the Wolverine offense and an 86-yard pick six from cornerback Will Johnson put the game out of reach for quarterback Mikey Keene and interim head coach Tim Skipper.
Hawaii: Loss vs UCLA, 16-13
Despite taking a 10-0 lead into the half, Hawaii couldn't catch a break in the second half. That opened the door for UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers to battle back and set up Mateen Bhaghani 32-yard field goal to win it with 56 seconds left.
San Diego State: Win vs Texas A&M-Commerce, 45-14
True freshman quarterback Danny O'Neil threw two touchdowns in his first college game and Ball State transfer Marquez Cooper carried 27 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns. It was also head coach Sean Lewis' first victory as SDSU's leader.
Utah State: Win vs Robert Morris, 36-14
Utah State rolled, but it came at a price as starting quarterback Spencer Petras and starting running back Robert Briggs both suffered lower body injuries. Petras sprained his ankle and hopes to be back for Week Two, but that's up in the air. Briggs' injury was much more serious and he will miss the entire season with a broken leg.
New Mexico: Loss at Arizona, 61-39
The Lobos kept it interesting until the third quarter, but ultimately, this game was about Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan caught ten passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns, setting an Arizona program record. UNM QB Devon Dampier showed promise though, accounting for five total touchdowns despite two interceptions.
Oregon State: Win vs Idaho State, 38-15
Oregon State struggled out of the gate, but the running game initially found its groove and accelerated the victory. The Beavs finished with 362 yards on the ground and pulled away for Treny Bray's first win as head coach.
Wyoming: Loss at Arizona State, 48-7
Jake Dickert's former squad couldn't find any sort of momentum against the Sun Devils on Saturday. The Cowboys' offense failed to get above 100 yards in either the passing or rushing category. Quarterback Evan Svoboda completed just five passes with two interceptions.
Other Reading Material from On SI
Washington State 2024 Opponent Scouting Report: Texas Tech
WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks Opening Win Over Portland State
RECAP: Washington State Offense Dominates Portland State 70-30 in Week 1 Victory