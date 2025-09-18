How Demond Williams Jr.’s Efficiency and Mobility Will Be a Key Factor in Apple Cup
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Cougars as WSU works through the first season of the Jimmy Rogers era.
Height: 5’11
Weight: 190
Class: Sophomore
Hometown: Chandler, AZ
High School: Basha HS
STATS
- Career: 116/154 (75%), 1,424 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT | 414 yards rushing, 3 TDs
- 2025: 34/49 (69%), 480 yards, 2 TDs | 132 yards rushing, 1 TD
AT A GLANCE
Demond Williams Jr.’s college career got off to a fast and successful start as soon as he stepped on campus at the University of Washington as an early enrollee in the spring of 2024. As a true freshman, Williams played in every game and started the final two, completing 78% of his passes for 944 yards and eight touchdowns to only one interception.
Through the first two weeks of the 2025 season, the Huskies are 2–0 with wins over Colorado State and UC Davis. Across both contests, Williams has completed 69% of his passes for 480 yards, two touchdowns, and one rushing score.
TOP TRAITS
Playing On Time
A trait not usually common for younger quarterbacks, playing on time is something Williams Jr. does consistently. “Playing on time” refers to operating well within the scheme of the offense—the execution is clean enough that you can see the quarterback’s mastery of the system through his mechanics: calm, efficient footwork with eyes moving swiftly through progressions.
We see an example of this in Williams Jr.’s game at the 1:00 mark in the video linked below. On a fourth-and-goal, Washington dials up a seven-man protection play-action pass. Right after his drop, Williams Jr. gets his eyes to the first crossing route, then smoothly shifts to his second read—the second crosser—and delivers an easy touchdown.
MORE: Jaxon Potter Took A Step Back as WSU QB Competition Opens Ahead of Apple Cup
Downfield Passing
On film, Williams Jr. shows the kind of downfield proficiency you’d expect from a veteran quarterback. He can deliver the deep ball to all parts of the field with relative ease—check out the 2:32 mark in the video linked below.
On this play, Williams Jr. executes a designed half-roll to his right while his receiver runs a deep crosser to the left. Without hesitation, he pulls up and releases the ball effortlessly, hitting his receiver perfectly in stride across the field—a significant showcase of ability for a true freshman quarterback at the time.
Agility & Escapability
In the open field, Williams Jr. is a problem. He can change direction in a flash—laterally or with a plant step to get upfield—see the 1:37 and 3:07 marks in the video below. This aspect of his game is especially valuable when the pocket collapses.
In those tight quarters, Williams Jr. has the ability to make defenders miss “in a phone booth,” generating rare positive plays in situations where all signs point to disaster—check out the 3:30 mark in the video below.