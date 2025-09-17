Jaxon Potter Took A Step Back as WSU QB Competition Opens Ahead of Apple Cup
STAT LINE: 16/23 (70%) 139 yards, 3 INTs
GAME NOTES
Unfortunately, Jaxon Potter’s progress took a step backward at North Texas this past Saturday. One of his best qualities through the first two weeks of the season had been protecting the ball and avoiding sacks. On Saturday, however, Potter threw three interceptions on a day when the Cougars turned it over five times total—a main, if not the main, contributor to the result.
On Potter’s first interception (:58 in the video linked below), North Texas brought a five-man pass rush that created enough penetration to affect his throw, causing him to miss high over his target as the ball landed in the safety’s hands—despite him seemingly making the right read.
On the second interception (2:08 mark), North Texas rotated into a Cover 3 look at the snap, leaving the seams vulnerable. Still, two North Texas defenders worked in tandem in phenomenal fashion to create the turnover. The middle linebacker read Potter’s eyes and jumped into the throwing lane, forcing an off-target throw into a murky window. As the ball sailed over the receiver, the corner playing the deep third recognized it immediately and positioned himself perfectly for the pick.
On the third interception (3:52 mark), North Texas runs Cover 2 Tampa, where the middle linebacker drops into the deep middle zone while the safeties cover the deep halves. Against standard Cover 2, quarterbacks typically attack the middle of the field—but in Cover 2 Tampa, that area is accounted for by the linebacker dropping into the deep middle zone, which can trick quarterbacks into thinking they’re seeing regular Cover 2. That’s what happened here, as Potter tried to fit the ball on a bend route, not recognizing the linebacker dropping into the Tampa hole.
These turnovers are not unusual for a young quarterback like Potter—unfortunately, they all came in the same game. After his third interception, Potter was benched in favor of Julian Duggar and Zevi Eckhaus, both of whom got opportunities to play. Now, Washington State enters the week with an open competition at quarterback heading into the Apple Cup against Washington.
