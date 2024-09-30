How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 5
Several of Washington State's 2024 opponents had a week off this past weekend. The ones who did play, however, went 3-4 (excluding Boise State)
Portland State: Loss at Chattanooga (FCS)
Portland State is still winless in 2024 following a cross country road trip to take on Chattanooga. The Mocs, who had not won a game either until Saturday, put up 567 total yards of offense and never had to punt. Vikigns signal caller Dante Chachere accounted for three touchdowns and well over 300 yards on his own but also threw a pair of interceptions. PSU's defense could not get off the field and was gassed by the time the second half rolled around. Portland State has yet to play a home game this season.
Texas Tech: Win vs. Cincinnati 44-41
Tahj Brooks and Josh Kelly were the stars for the Red Raiders in their shootout win over Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon. Brooks ran for 172 yards on 32 carries while Kelly hauled in eight passes for 111 yards. It was a back-and-forth game throughout and the Bearcats did not go away quietly but a missed 51-yard field goal from kicker Nathan Hawks right at the end secured the victory for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are now 2-0 in Big 12 play and are 4-1 overall with that lone loss coming to Washington State.
Washington: Loss at Rutgers 21-18
The Huskies didn't have quite enough in the tank on Friday night to stage a comeback on the road against Rutgers. Washington fell behind by as many as 13 points in the second half and, despite a late fourth quarter touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Denzel Boston, the Scarlet Knights held on to remain undefeated. UW kicker Grady Gross had a chance to knot things up at the end of regulation but his 55-yard field goal attempt sailed left as time expired. Rogers threw for 306 yards while Jonah Coleman ran for 148 but it was all naught as Washington falls to 1-1 in Big Ten play.
San Jose State: No Game
The Spartans did not play last week. They battle Nevada at home this Saturday.
Boise State: Win vs. Washington State 45-24
The #25 Broncos handed the Cougars their first loss of the season on Saturday evening behind another sensational performance from running back Ashton Jeanty who rushed for 259 yards and four more touchdowns. Jeanty is running his way right into the Heisman conversation with now 13 touchdowns and well over 800 yards just four games in. Despite it being just a one-score game at halftime, Boise State outscored Washington State 28-14 in the final 30 minutes to improve to 3-1 on the year.
Fresno State: Loss at UNLV 59-14
All of UNLV's off-field NIL drama didn't seem to have much of an effect last weekend as the Rebels blasted Fresno State to kick off Mountain West action. The Bulldogs ground game could not find any traction as it was held to a mere 30 yards and quarterback Mikey Keene tossed a pair of interceptions. In total Fresno State turned the ball over four times and came up short on fourth down twice making for a really, really long night on the road.
Hawaii: No Game
No contest for Hawaii in Week 5 as the Rainbow Warriors take some extra time to get ready for San Diego State.
San Diego State: Loss at Central Michigan 22-21
San Diego State's tough season rolls on after a surprising loss to Central Michigan. The Chippewas escaped with a one-point win thanks to a late field goal from kicker Tristan Mattson. The Aztecs defense fell victim to four CMU drives that were at least ten plays long and they allowed four fourth down conversions throughout the course of the contest. Marquez Cooper did run for 111 yards and a score but that was about the only bright spot for a San Diego state team that is now 1-3.
Utah State: No Game
The Aggies had the week off. They travel to Boise State this weekend.
New Mexico: Win at New Mexico State 50-40
New Mexico got its first win of the season last weekend, winning a shootout with in-state rival New Mexico State. The Lobos had a huge day on the ground, running for seven touchdowns as a team and having three separate ball carriers go for at least 70 yards. In a game that featured over 1,000 combined yards and 90 points, the UNM offense was able to outlast the Aggies even with getting flagged 14 times.
Oregon State: No Game
Oregon State had a bye last week. The Beavers will take on Colorado State at home this Saturday.
Wyoming: Win vs. Air Force 31-19
Wyoming is off to a 1-0 start in Mountain West play after taking down Air Force at home. It was a relatively quiet day for quarterback Evan Svoboda, at least as far as passing is concerned, but he ran for a pair of touchdowns and 70 yards. Sam Scott had another solid outing, rushing for 97 yards and, in spite of trailing at halftime, the Cowboys held the Falcons to just six second-half points as they rallied for the 12-point win. It was Wyoming's first win of the year following an 0-4 start.
More Reading Material From On SI
RECAP: Washington State Falls To Ashton Jeanty and #25 Boise State, 45-24
Washington State Linebacker Kyle Thornton Recognized As Walk-On of the Week