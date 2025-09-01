How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 1
Week 1 is in the books and all 11 of Washington State's opponents this fall suited up last weekend. They ended up going 7-3 through the first slate of games (not including Idaho). Here's what went down for each one in their first taste of action for 2025.
Idaho: Loss at Washington State 13-10
Idaho came in and hung tough with Washington State for all 60 minutes on Saturday night but in the end didn't have quite enough to get it done in the "Battle of the Palouse". Joshua Wood made his debut for the Vandals and, while he didn't do a lot passing, he did run for 101 yards. Art Williams scored the team's only TD and the rush defense was lights out, holding WSU to a mere three yards on the ground. Idaho now refocuses to FCS competition and will return home to the Kibbie Dome to take on St. Thomas.
San Diego State: Win vs. Stony Brook 42-0
The Aztecs got their season off to a hot start on Thursday night by blanking FCS Stony Brook at home. Jayden Denegal threw for 208 yards and a touchdown while Lucky Sutton ran for 100 yards and two more scores. The San Diego State defense was suffocating, allowing just six first downs to the Seawolves all night keeping them to under 100 total yards. It was all systems go in the first game of the year but now the Aztecs will make the trip to Pullman to take on Washington State this weekend.
North Texas: Win vs. Lamar 51-0
Visiting Lamar was no match for North Texas in the opener and the Mean Green ran out to a lopsided shutout. Sophomore receiver Wyatt Young hauled in two touchdowns and Drew Mestemaker threw for 329 yards and three TDs along with no interceptions. The defense made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage, kept the Cardinals to 31 rushing yards and forced two turnovers. Now they'll hit the road to take on Western Michigan.
Washington: Win vs. Colorado State 38-21
It took the Huskies a while to pull away from Colorado State late Saturday night but eventually they did for a comfortable 17-point victory in Seattle. Running back Jonah Coleman had himself a night, rushing for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 24 carries while Demond Williams Jr. tossed for 226 and another score. In total Washington put up 513 yards on the Rams and held the ball for nearly 37 minutes of game time. UC Davis makes a swing through this weekend.
Colorado State: Loss at Washington 38-21
Colorado State's defense, despite some great individual performances, struggled greatly against UW in the opener. Allowing eight third down conversions and 287 rush yards, the Rams found themselves on the wrong end of a 38-21 decision. Linebacker Owen Long shined with 13 tackles (11 solo) and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 180 yards and TD but also had a pick. The good news for the Rams is that it should get easier this week as Northern Colorado comes into Fort Collins.
Ole Miss: Win vs. Georgia State 63-7
Ole Miss made light work of Georgia State at home on Saturday, crushing the Panthers 63-7. Lane Kiffin's team exploded for nearly 700 offensive yards, 400 of which came through the air. Harrison Wallace III caught five passes and averaged 26 yards per snag while quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 341 and three touchdowns. The Rebels defense held GSU to a third down conversion rate of just 13% (2-of-15) and didn't even surrender 70 passing yards. SEC competition is up next, though, with a road trip to Kentucky on Saturday.
Virginia: Win vs. Coastal Carolina 48-7
By halftime Virginia held a 28-0 advantage over visiting Coastal Carolina and when it was all over the Cavaliers came away with a 41-point victory to kick off their season. Receiver Cam Ross was the man of the hour, catching seven passes for 124 yards and a score but the ground game was humming too. Seven different ball carriers led by Chandler Morris combined for 177 rush yards and three scores. All around it was a wire-to-wire domination and now Virginia will take a 1-0 record on the road to NC State this weekend.
Toledo: Loss at Kentucky 24-16
The Rockets surged a little in the fourth quarter in Lexington on Saturday to make it interesting with Kentucky but ultimately didn't have enough in the tank to take care of the Wildcats. Tucker Gleason looked solid under center, throwing for 270 yards and a touchdown but the defense had no answers for UK running back Dante Dowell who ran for 129. Penalties were also a big problem as Toledo got flagged 11 times and lost 93 yards due to them. They will try to clean things up this weekend as they take on Western Kentucky.
Oregon State: Loss vs. California 34-15
In a battle of old Pac-12 foes, Oregon State could not keep up with Cal in a 19-point loss. The Maalik Murphy and Trent Walker connection was clicking but that was about the only thing that was for the Beavers. Anthony Hankerson led the ball carriers with just 42 yards and the defense surrendered over 300 yards to the Golden Bears offense. Throw in the fact they turned the ball over twice and it was a recipe for disaster. OSU will look rebound against Fresno State this Saturday.
Louisiana Tech: Win vs. Southeastern Louisiana 24-0
By the time it was over, it looked as though the Bulldogs had no problem with FCS Southeastern Louisiana but in reality it was a slog for a long while before LA Tech eventually ran away at the end. At halftime they only led 3-0 before Trey Kukuk and company scored three touchdowns in the third quarter. Defensive back Kam Franklin recovered a fumble and took it 80 yards the other way for a big score that helped put the game away. Now the tests get a whole lot tougher as a road trip to Baton Rouge for a date with LSU awaits.
James Madison: Win vs. Weber State 45-10
JMU is off to a booming start with a beatdown over Weber State. The Dukes could do little wrong against the Wildcats on Saturday evening, as they rushed for 313 yards and held WSU to just 148 total on the other end. Both Alonza Barnett III and Matthew Sluka got opportunites to see the field and both threw for touchdowns. The defense forced three takeaways, all of which were interceptions off Weber State QB Jackson Gilkey. James Madison will have to test its mettle against a much tougher opponent on Friday as it sees Louisville.