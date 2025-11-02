Washington State Soccer: Cougars Shut Out By Pepperdine in 1-0 Loss
The Washington State soccer season is winding down, and Saturday night the Cougars couldn't get it done against one of the West Coast Conference's top teams, getting shut out by the Pepperdine Waves 1-0. The loss drops Washington State to 5-7-5 overall, and 3-4-2 in conference play.
RELATED:
Washington State Soccer: Cougars Battle San Diego to 1-1 Draw
After a scoreless first half, Pepperdine scored the game's lone goal in the 61st minute, after Tatum Wynalda fed the ball to Layla Simon right in front of the Cougar goal. The Cougars tried to find an equalizer, keeping pace with the Waves on total shots and beating them on shots on goal, nine to five, but couldn't get past goal keeper Jillian Medvecky.
Medvecky put on a clinic, tallying nine saves on the night. Washington State hammered her hard in the closing minutes of the second half, with Ava Ghoreishi and Keira Mitchell getting quality shots on goal in the final ten minutes of the game. Medvecky wouldn't be beat however, securing the win for the Waves.
RELATED:
Washington State Soccer: Late Goal Lifts Cougars Over Beavers in 1-0 Win
Jordyn Young led the Cougars in shots, with four total, three of them on goal. Ava Ghoreishi was right behind her with three shots, two of them on goal. Zora Standifer had a solid night in the net, picking up four saves on five shots on goal.
There's only a week left in the women's soccer regular season, and Washington State has a chance to finish strong. Their last two games are against two of the West Coast Conference's weaker opponents. On Wednesday, November 5th, San Francisco comes to Pullman, with the Dons currently 2-5-2 in the conference. The Cougars close out the season on the road against Pacific, on Saturday, November 8th, with the Tigers currently 1-4-4 in the WCC.