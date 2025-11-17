How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 12
As November rolls on the push for the postseason is heating up across the country and such is the case for several of Washington State's opponents. While some are already well out of their respective races, a handful still have very high hopes for where their seasons may end up. Every one of WSU's opponents played over the weekend and they combined for a 7-3 record in their games (not counting Louisiana Tech). Here's how it all went down for everyone in Week 12.
Idaho: Loss at Sacramento State 23-20
Despite having lead late, Idaho could not close it out at Sacramento State on Saturday night as the Hornets survived on a last-second touchdown. Joshua Wood had a relatively quiet day passing but did run for 117 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, though, the Vandals struggled greatly against the run, allowing two 100-yard rushers and 282 total yards. What was once a season of hope for Idaho has fallen off the rails as they've now lost six of their last eight contests. This weekend the season will come to an end as Idaho hosts Idaho State for the annual rivalry game.
San Diego State: Win vs. Boise State 17-7
The Aztecs took over sole possession of first place in the Mountain West on Saturday with a solid win over Boise State at home. Jayden Denegal didn't do much in the way of passing but he didn't need to as he ran for the team's only two touchdowns. Lucky Sutton also rumbled for 150 yards and Christian Washington averaged over 10 yards per carry on nine touches. The defense locked it down in the second half, keeping the Broncos off the board through the final 30 minutes. San Diego State is now 5-1 in conference play and will look to lock up a spot in the Mountain West title game as it takes on San Jose State this weekend.
North Texas: Win at UAB 53-24
North Texas stamped itself as a bonafide playoff contender with another blowout win over the weekend, this one a 29-point drubbing over UAB. The Mean Green got another huge day from Caleb Hawkins who ran for five touchdowns, bringing his season total up to 16. Drew Mestemaker threw for 298 yards and two more scores and the UNT defense forced four turnovers. Now with nine wins on the year, the most the program has seen in its Division I era, North Texas appears to be the frontrunner for the final playoff spot if it can handle business down the stretch. That will start with a big game at Rice this Saturday.
Washington: Win vs. Purdue 49-13
Purdue never stood much of a chance in Seattle on Saturday as Washington rolled out to a decisive win over their Big Ten foes. Demond Williams and Jordan Washington combined for 388 total yards and three touchdowns while Adam Mohammed ran for three scores on his own. The defense turned the Boilermakers away on fourth down twice and held them to just 100 rushing yards. The Huskies are now 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play. They will head to UCLA on Saturday night before ending the season with Oregon on November 29.
Colorado State: Loss at New Mexico 20-17
The Rams had their chance at the end to upset New Mexico but a late fumble by Tay Lanier sealed Colorado State's fate and handed them their eighth loss of the season. CSU found itself in a defensive batttle with the Lobos for most of the game with each team turning the ball over four times and sharing a total of ten punts between them. Rams quarterback Darius Curry threw for 248 yards and two scores but also had three interceptions. They also ran the ball for just 13 yards. Owen long had another big day on defense, logging 12 tackles and a PBU but in the end it wasn't enough. Colorado State will face Boise State on the road this weekend.
Ole Miss: Win vs. Florida 34-24
Florida came in and gave Ole Miss everything it could handle for a good, long while but the #6 Rebels rallied to get it done down the stretch, scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Trinidad Chambliss tossed for over 300 yards again and Kewan Lacey exploded for 224 yards along with three touchdowns. Lacey now has 19 touchdowns on the year, breaking the school's single-season record. Now at 10-1 overall, Ole Miss is looking to seal up a spot in the playoffs as well as the SEC Championship pending some help. The Rebels will get a week off before taking on Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on November 28.
Virginia: Win at Duke 34-17
#19 Virginia took its show on the road last weekend but kept up its winning ways, taking down Duke behind another big day from Chandler Morris. Morris threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns and J'Mari Taylor ran for 133 yards and two more scores. Trell Harris also had himself a day, hauling in eight catches for 161 yards and a TD. The defense authored four sacks and broke up eight throws on the other side. It all helped the Cavaliers snag their ninth win of the season and keep their hopes alive for an ACC Championship berth. They'll have just one more chance to lock that up on November 29 when they host Virginia Tech.
Toledo: Win at Miami (OH) 24-3
The Rockets are going bowling after comfortably beating MAC foe Miami (OH) on Wednesday night. Toledo's defense was lights out, holding the Redhawks to just 222 total yards and makin 11 third down stops. Tucker Gleason threw for 169 yards and a pair of scores while Chip Trayanum found the end zone once on the ground as well. It all resulted in the team's sixth win of the year, wrapping up bowl eligibility for what is now the fifth straight year. They will take on Ball State back at home this Saturday.
Oregon State: Loss at Tulsa 31-14
Oregon State struggled across the board in its loss at Tulsa on Saturday. The Beavers were blanked through the first three quarters and when they finally did score it was far too late. Neither Maalik Murphy or Gabarri Johnson impressed from under center and it was actually freshman Tristan Ti'a that had the most productive night passing as he threw for both of the team's touchdowns late. Anthony Hankerson was held in check to 46 yards on 19 carries and the defense gave up 446 total yards. OSU falls to 2-9 on the year and will get a bye week before seeing Washington State for a second time on November 29.
Louisiana Tech: Loss at Washington State 28-3
Louisiana Tech laid an egg in Pullman on Saturday and still have not clinched a bowl spot at five wins. The passing attack was virtually non-existent, going for just 60 yards and a pick between five different passers. The ground game didn't fare a whole lot better as both Andrew Burnette and Trey Kukuk combined for 78 yards between them. Despite it being a two-score game at halftime, LA Tech gave up 14 fourth quarter points to the Cougars and ended up nowhere close when it was all said and done. They'll try to bounce back this weekend against Liberty.
James Madison: Win vs. Appalachain State 58-10
James Madison clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Championship with a dominant win over App State at home on Saturday. The Dukes as a team ran for seven touchdowns with Jobi Malary being responsible for three of them. JMU racked up 324 yards on the ground and got another 303 through the air from Alonza Barnett III. The defense broke up ten passes and smothered the Mountaineers all game long, allowing one rush yard. James Madison is doing its best to make a case for its inclusion in the playoff. Regardless, they'll take on Washington State this weekend as they look for their tenth win before turning their attention to Coastal Carolina in the regular season finale.