How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 7
Washington State's opponents experienced a roller coaster weekend and went 4-5 in their collective games during Week 7 (excluding Ole Miss). While some of the results were head-turners, others were hardly surprising at all. Here's what the Cougars' 2025 opponents did over the last several days and where they stand heading into Week 8.
Idaho: Loss vs. Northern Colorado 49-33
The Vandals suffered a brutal home loss to Big Sky Conference foe Northern Colorado over the weekend in what turned out to be a track meet of a game. The Idaho defense gave up 350 passing yards and 35 first-half points. Playing without Joshua Wood was also a problem as backup QB Jack Wagner threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Fans in the Kibbie Dome trailed out early in a rare sight and the Vandals feel as though they might miss the FCS playoffs now at 2-4 with no conference wins. They will try to right the shup this Saturday but will have to do so on the road at Eastern Washington.
San Diego State: Win at Nevada 44-10
San Diego State made light work of Nevada on Saturday night, outscoring the Wolfpack 44-0 over the first three quarters. Jayden Denegal was on point, completing 14 of his 17 pass attempts for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns while the defense picked off Carter Jones on the other side twice. Jordan Napier led the receivers with 110 yards on five snags and kicker Gabriel Plascencia went three-for-three on field goals. The Aztecs are now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Mountain West play as they head into their bye week.
North Texas: Loss vs. South Florida 63-36
The highly-anticipated North Texas-USF matchup ended up crashing and burning in a big way for the Mean Green on Friday night. Drew Mestemaker and Miles Coleman put up some numbers in the passing game but Mestemaker's three interceptions all proved costly. Both Coleman and Simeon Evans coughed up the ball as well and, in total, UNT turned the ball over five times. The defense allowed over 300 rushing yards to the #24 Bulls. After being knotted up at 21 all at halftime, North Texas got outscored 42-15 in the final 30 minutes it what ended up being a one-sided result. It is the first loss of the season for the Mean Green who look to bounce back against UTSA this weekend.
Washington: Win vs. Rutgers 38-19
Washington picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday evening in Seattle thanks to a career night from Demond Williams Jr. UW's dynamic quarterback was a one0man highlight reel against Rutgers, throwing for 402 yards, rushing for 136 and accounting for four touchdowns. Williams only had six incompletions all game. Both of his TD passes went to Denzel Boston while the Huskies defense broke up six throws on the other side. It was one of Washington's more sound victories of the season thus far and it comes at a really good time as the team now gets ready to travel to Ann Arbor for a date with Michigan.
Colorado State: Win vs. Fresno State 49-21
For the first time in 2025, Colorado State beats an FBS team as it takes care of business against Fresno State on Friday. Three different rushers scored and quarterback Jackson Brousseau looked as sharp as he has all year, completing 12 of 18 pass attempts for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Owen Long keeps on making his case for Mountain West defensive player of the year with a season-high 17 tackles, a sack and a defended pass. Jace Bellah also picked off a pair of passes and when all was said and done, CSU was on the right side of a comfortable 28-point win. Now up is Hawaii.
Ole Miss: Win vs. Washington State 24-21
#4 Ole Miss was on upset alert against Washington State on Saturday but was able to escape with a close 24-21 win over the visiting Cougars. Kewan Lacey ran for 142 yards but was kept out of the end zone while Trinidad Chambliss threw for two TDs. WSU did not go quietly and actually led late in the third quarter plus had the ball in their hands at the end. The Rebels, however, were able to stave off what would have been a massive upset and improve to 6-0. They'll have to get a lot of things right now as a huge road game at Georgia is right around the corner.
Virginia: Bye
Washington State's next opponent, Virginia, did not play this weekend. They will take on the Cougs next Saturday.
Toledo: Loss at Bowling Green 28-23
Toledo put up 21 points in the first half against Bowling Green on Saturday but then only mustered a safety through the final 30 minutes and came up just short against the Falcons. The Rockets blew a three-touchdown lead and made a 264-yard passing perfronance from Tucker Gleason null with a their second-half collapse. 13 penalties for 109 total yards did not help matters and neither did two faield fourth down tries. The Rockets are now 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the MAC as they get ready to see Kent State.
Oregon State: Loss vs. Wake Forest 39-14
Oregon State reached its lowest point in quite sometime over the weekend as the Beavers got handled by Wake Forest then, not even 24 hours later, fired head coach Trent Bray. It's been an 0-7 start for the Beavs who are just one of three FBS squads without a win this year and the game against the Demon Deacons was ugly on most every front. Maalik Murphy again had no touchdowns and threw a pick, the offense as a whole failed to convert on third down 12 times and they were blanked through three quarters. There doesn't seem to be a whole lot to be hopeful about right now at OSU but maybe a mid-season game against FCS Lafayette can provide a little relief this Saturday.
Louisiana Tech: Loss at Kennesaw State 35-7
On Thursday night Louisiana Tech got arguably its most shocking result of the year as it got absolutely punched in the mouth by C-USA rival Kennesaw State on the road. Both Evan Bullock and Tre Kukuk tossed interceptions in the 28-point road loss and the Bulldogs only touchdown came from running back Omiri Wiggins. The defense had no answers for KSU quarterback Dexter Williams II who threw for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns. LA Tech's own offense could also not find any sort of traction as it was forced to punt six times. It was the first conference loss for the Bulldogs who now fall to 4-2. They will get a week off before facing Western Kentucky in a Tuesday night contest on October 21.
James Madison: Win vs. Louisiana 24-14
It didn't come as easily as they hoped, but JMU got by Louisiana on Saturday afternoon in Harrisonburg to move to 3-0 in Sun Belt action. All three of Alonza Barnett III's touchdown passes went to receiver Landon Ellis who finished his day with 120 yards on six catches. Wayne Knight ran for over 100 yards for the second time this year while the Dukes defense held the Ragin' Cajuns to just 45 rushing yards on the other side. Now at 5-1 overall, JMU can wrap up bowl eligibility this week with a win against Old Dominion.