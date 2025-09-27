Pro Cougs: Memphis Grizzlies Give Fantastic Update on Cedric Coward
Former Washington State guard Cedric Coward was drafted No. 11 overall by the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and subsequently traded to Memphis Grizzlies earlier this summer. However, Coward did not participate in the NBA Summer League as he continued to heal from a shoulder injury suffered last season with the Cougs.
This week, as teams around the league look to begin their respective training camps, Coward got a clean bill of health. The Grizzlies announced that Coward will be ready for the start of their own training camp next week.
"Cedric Coward is expected to be a full participant in training camp following the completion of his rehabilitation of a left shoulder injury that was sustained in November 2024 while at Washington State," a statement from Grizzlies PR read on Friday.
A 6'5" 213-pound native of Fresno, California, Coward began his college career at the Division III level with Willammette University, where he was the Northwest Conference Freshman of the Year. He then transferred to Eastern Washington University, where he was a Big Sky first team All-Conference selection.
Prior to the 2024 season, Coward transferred to WSU, following head coach David Riley. Playing in only six games before a season-ending shoulder injury, Coward averaged 17.7 points per game, with seven rebounds and 3.7 assists per game
After the conclusion to the season, Coward originally announced his intention to transfer to Duke for the 2025 season, but eventually changed his mind and reaffirmed his commitment to the NBA Draft.
The Grizzlies are scheduled to begin training camp for the 2025-2026 season on September 30 in Nashville, Tennessee on the campus of Belmont University.