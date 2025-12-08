It was conference championship weekend and a handful of Washington State's opponents from this season found themselves playing for titles. Three of them suited up either Friday or Saturday to try and bring home a ring but only one of them did. Several more of WSU's foes, though, will have their seasons continue as they are going bowling. Here's how everything went in Week 15 and where everyone on the Cougars' slate is heading as December rolls on.

Idaho: No Game

Idaho's season ended back on November 29 with a loss to rival Idaho State. The Vandals finished 2025 with a 4-8 record.

San Diego State: No Game

The Aztecs, despite a 9-3 overall record, did not play for the Mountain West championship. Their bowl draw pits them against North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl on December 27.

North Texas: Loss at Tulane 34-21

A series of mistakes and some plain bad luck ended North Texas' shot a the Playoff on Friday night in New Orleans. The Mean Green lost star running back Caleb Hawkins to a hard hit early in the game and they turned the ball over four times. Drew Mestemaker still threw for 294 yards and a pair of scores but the defense struggled keeping Tulane off the field for much of the night. Miles Coleman put on a big performance, catching seven passes for 125 yards and a score but it was not nearly enough as UNT fell in the American championship. North Texas sits at 11-2 and is off to the New Mexico Bowl against San Diego State on December 27.

Washington: No Game

The Huskies did not have a game over the weekend. They are headed to the L.A. Bowl to battle Mountain West champion Boise State on Saturday.

Colorado State: No Game

CSU ended its season last week with a loss to Air Force. The Rams went 2-10.

Ole Miss: No Game

Alabama's win over Auburn a week ago kept Ole Miss out of the SEC title game. The Rebels are heading to the College Football Playoff, though, where they will see Tulane in the first round on December 20 in Oxford.

Virginia: Loss vs. Duke 27-20 (OT)

#17 Virginia could not get it done against Duke in the ACC Championship on Saturday evening. The Cavaliers and Blue Devils went to overtime but it was Darian Mensah that hit Jeremiah Hasley for the game-winning score. UVA quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns but also had a pair of untimely interceptions. Virginia couldn't get much going in the way of the ground game with Harrison Waylee being the team's leading rusher at 66 yards. The loss kept the Cavaliers and the ACC as a whole out of the College Football Playoff and paved way for James Madison to make it instead. Virginia is off to Jacksonville to play Missouri in the Gator Bowl on December 27.

Toledo: No Game

The Rockets sat idle but found out their bowl destination over the weekend. Toledo will face Louisville in the Boca Raton Bowl on December 23.

Oregon State: No Game

Oregon State lost to Washington State last week in the regular season finale. The Beavers went 2-10 this year.

Louisiana Tech: No Game

LA Tech ended its regular season on a two-game win streak and did not play this weekend. The 7-5 Bulldogs will square off with Coastal Carolina in the Independence Bowl on December 30.

James Madison: Win vs. Troy 31-14

James Madison took home its first Sun Belt crown on Friday evening in a chilly win over Troy. The Dukes and the Trojans found themselves in a first-half slugfest but eventually Alonza Barnett and company were able to pull away. Barnett himself had a quiet performance throwing but it was no problem as running back Wayne Knight stole the show. Knight rumbled for 212 yards and a score, helping propel the Dukes to their first conference title since moving to the FBS. JMU got into the Playoff as the 12-seed and will match up with Oregon in the first round on December 20.

