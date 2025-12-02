Eckhaus Leads Wazzu Past Oregon State as Cougs Punch Their Bowl Ticket
STAT LINE: 17/28 (61%) 197 yards, 1 TD | 63 yards rushing, 1 TD
GAME NOTES
Zevi Eckhaus and Wazzu are going bowling. In the rematch against Oregon State, the Cougs dominated on both sides of the ball. The offense got off to a hot start, scoring on four of their first six drives. Eckhaus, in particular, kept his winning formula consistent — combining production with efficiency.
MORE: Washington State Dominate Oregon State in Pullman To Reach Bowl Eligibility
Along with that, all the different aspects of Eckhaus’ game that have made him effective throughout the season showed up on Saturday. This includes delivering completions from multiple launch points and awkward platforms, while also being a key contributor to the Cougs’ rushing attack, racking up 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground — just two yards shy of being the team’s leading rusher on a night where the Cougs totaled 186 rushing yards (check out the 12:07 mark in the video below).
Eckhaus’ dynamic style of play has been the driving force behind the success Wazzu’s offense has experienced. As long as he keeps the ball out of harm’s way, the Cougs have consistently found themselves in favorable positions to win. When Eckhaus plays the way he did this past weekend, they give themselves the best chance to carry that momentum into bowl week.
MORE: How Cougs Need To Attack Upcoming Bowl Game After Convincing Win Over Oregon State
BEST PLAY BREAKDOWN
At the 8:30 mark in the video below, Wazzu has a high–low concept called, with the single receiver at the top of the screen running a corner route and the running back free-releasing into the flat, putting the corner in conflict. However, Oregon State’s defense handles the concept well, the corner stays in the flat and the safety carries the corner route.