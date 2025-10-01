Isaac "Bobby" Terrell Tops Washington State's Defensive Performers Through Five Games
The Washington State Cougars are 3-2 to start the season after this past weekend's 20-3 win at Colorado State. They now will have to wait until October 11 until their next game, giving them time to heal up.
While head coach Jimmy Rogers would admit that his team have not played perfectly, the former linebacker clearly has several players at his disposal who have proven to be difference makers over the last several weeks. Here are the top five, as graded by Pro Football Focus.
Isaac Terrell - Defensive End
Defensive Grade - 81.0 , Run Defense Grade - 81.1, Tackling Grade - 44.0, Pass Rush Grade - 73.659.0 Coverage Grade
Terrell, whose teammates call him "Bobby" due to his playstyle that resembles Adam Sandler's character from The Waterboy, has been active in opposing backfields this season with three sacks and 11 hurries on opposing quarterbacks and six tackles for loss. He has the highest overall defensive grade of any Washington State player so far.
Michael Hughes - Defensive End
Defensive Grade - 75.3, Run Defense Grade - 62.4, Tackling Grade - 61.2, Pass Rush Grade - 72.2, Coverage Grade - 63.6
Hughes has been a useful reserve for Washington State's defense through five games with four tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.
Jamorri Colson - Cornerback
Defensive Grade - 74.7, 63.0 - Run Defense Grade, 44.5 Tackling Grade - 44.5, Pass Rush Grade - 58.1, Coverage Grade - 76.4
Colson is still searching for his first interception of the season, but still has the overall defensive grade of Washington State defensive backs. He's made 11 tackles with two pass deflections this season.
Soni Finau - Defensive Tackle
Defensive Grade - 73.5, Run Defense Grade - 70.1, Tackling Grade - 75.2, Pass Rush Grade - 69.9
A more recent addition to the Cougars defensive tackle rotation, Finau had two sacks in the Colorado State win.
Colby Humphrey - Cornerback
Defensive Grade - 72.2, Run Defense Grade - 83.3, Tackling Grade - 54.2, Coverage Grade - 68.3
Through five games, Humphrey has posted 23 tackles with one for a loss, plus one pass deflection.
The Cougars will be on a bye week this coming week before making a trip to SEC country where they'll face the Ole Miss Rebels on October 11.