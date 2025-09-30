Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 4 NFL Action
The NFL's fourth week of games has officially passed, and Washington State alumni have continued to impact games all across the league.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 4:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
The Titans' supporting cast around Ward has continued to flounder, as the team was shut out 26-0 by a sinking Houston Texans roster. The rookie quarterback's stats definitely don't tell the full story, as despite an abhorrent 38.4% completion rate with just 108 yards and an interception look awful on paper, the former Coug is playing in a near-impossible situation. His two rushes for 22 yards were the lone bright spot on his day, and a receiving corps that has struggled mightily to get consistently open has not helped Ward in the slightest.
Next Game: Sunday, October 5, 4:05 PM EST - @ Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
The Chiefs picked up their second win of the season in a 37-13 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens, but Minshew II didn't see any playing time; even in garbage time.
Next Game: Monday, October 6, 8:15 PM EST - @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
Week 4 looked like a perfect time for the rookie third rounder to increase his playing time, but he only had one touch in the game on 14 snaps. The Patriots dismantled the Carolina Panthers by a score of 42-13, but his only stat was a jet sweep for a loss of two yards.
Next Game: Sunday, October 5, 8:20 PM - @ Buffalo Bills (4-0)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Lucas held his own in the Seahawks' 23-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, posting an above-average 72.0 Pro Football Focus Grade. He only surrendered two pressures and prevented any quarterback hits or sacks.
Next Game: Sunday, October 5, 4:05 PM - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
MORE: Washington State QB Zevi Eckhaus Shouts Out Mike Leach Following Cougs First Road Win
OT Esa Pole, New York Jets (WSU 2021-2024)
Pole was again listed as an inactive for the team's Monday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins, still waiting for his first action of the season.
Next Game: Sunday, October 5, 1:00 PM - vs Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1)
DT Daniel Ekuale, Pittsburgh Steelers (WSU 2014-2017)
Ekuale was a non-factor in the Steelers' international win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, recording just five snaps and finished the game without racking up a statistic.
Next Game: Sunday, October 12, 1:00 PM - vs Cleveland Browns (1-3)
DE Brennan Jackson, Las Vegas Raiders (WSU 2019-2023)
His only 16 snaps coming on special teams, Jackson didn't tally any stats in his very brief action against the Chicago Bears.
Next Game: Sunday, October 5, 1:00 PM - @ Indianapolis Colts (3-1)
MORE: How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 5
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley didn't play his best game in the Chargers' shocking loss to the New York Giants, posting the team's second-worst defensive PFF grade. He picked up a pressure and nine tackles, but allowed three receptions on five targets in a subpar performance in coverage.
Next Game: Sunday, October 5, 4:25 PM - vs Washington Commanders (2-2)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
Luvu was more than solid against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, not getting targeted once in coverage and putting together a great all-around performance. He picked up two QB pressures and sacked Michael Penix Jr. once, adding on seven tackles to finish with the team's fifth-highest PFF grade on defense.
Next Game: Sunday, October 5, 4:25 PM - @ Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
It was a relatively quiet game for Watson against Baltimore, as he was part of a strong defensive effort to shut down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. He was targeted once, allowing a catch for 24 yards, and recorded just one tackle on 53 total defensive snaps.
Next Game: Monday, October 6, 8:15 PM EST - @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade was one of the vew few brighter spots on the Panthers' defense in their rough loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4. He picked up two tackles and wasn't thrown at once across his 24 defensive snaps.
Next Game: Sunday, October 5, 1:00 PM - vs Miami Dolphins (1-3)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks put together his best performance of the season against the Ravens, putting up an elite 82.5 defensive PFF grade. He allowed just two yards on two targets throughout the game, picking up four tackles and doing a fantastic job at limiting Baltimore's passing attack.
Next Game: Monday, October 6, 8:15 PM EST - @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson put together an up-and-down performance against the Seattle Seahawks in their Thursday night loss. He only allowed two catches for 20 yards and picked up seven tackles with a run stop, but posted a rough 53.6 PFF grade across 65 defensive snaps.
Next Game: Sunday, October 5, 4:05 PM - vs Tennessee Titans (0-4)