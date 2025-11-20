James Madison Head Coach Bob Chesney Talks Washington State Matchup With Media
The James Madison Dukes have been rolling this season, coming into Week 13 with a 9-1 record and Top-25 aspirations.
Dukes' Head Coach Bob Chesney has done a masterful job in leading his team throughout the 2025 campaign, and looks to continue their run with a win against the Cougs.
Before the team's matinee contest against the Cougars, he spoke to the media about the upcoming game.
James Madison HC Bob Chesney on the Out-of-Conference Game against Washington State
"Yeah, I think just a normal game. I mean, there's still a lot rides on every single game from here on in. So, this is as formidable of an opponent as we've faced up to this point in time and they are really, really good. So, our guys understand what it takes. They are in the really the habit of just doing what they do every single day like just going out there and preparing and practicing and knowing that Saturday shows up and the way we can play on Saturday has a lot to do with what happens on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday."
"So, you know, the the confidence we want to have going into this game on Saturday is going to start, you know, from what we do all week long. So, I don't think anybody they're committed to playing a style of football that they believe in and that is a relentless brand of football that they are not going to waver from. So whoever you roll out there and whoever we get on the road and go play, they are going to play one way and one way only."
MORE: Washington State Football Rebounds With 28-3 Win Over Louisiana Tech
James Madison HC Bob Chesney on the Preparation For the Trip to Washington State
"Well, when there's no common opponent, when you look at it and just say, 'we don't necessarily know,' you know, we know we play those guys and what that felt like, you know, so we could kind of imagine, you know, what who these guys are or kind of deduce your own, you know, idea of who they are, especially from a physical brand and speed, you know, standpoint. But you can't do that when you haven't played any of them or even seen anybody really that they play. So, that's the little bit of the difference."
James Madison HC Bob Chesney on What He Sees in the Washington State Defense
"They're just aggressive. The defense, it starts up front. The defensive line's really good. The corners are, you know, as quick, physical, you know, sticky in coverage as you can imagine. The safeties are playing downhill and the linebackers can run sideline to sideline. They are a complete team and I know their record doesn't say it and you're going to look at it and have your own questions, but I think that the Ole Miss game, the UVA game, those are two that stand out to me that certainly say the type of ball that they're capable of on the defensive side."
"And I said it earlier, when you can run in these short yardage situations and you're one of the best in the country in short yardage situations, that speaks about your toughness. And then when your defense is really, really good as well, that speaks about your toughness. This is absolutely a very tough team that's coming in here and this will be, you know, two tough teams that get a chance to square up against each other on Saturday and we're excited for it."