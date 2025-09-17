Jimmy Rogers Addresses Cougs Quarterback Job and More Ahead of Apple Cup
On Saturday at Gesa Field, Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers will lead his team against the Washington Huskies in his first opportunity to win the Apple Cup.
In a lengthy press conference to start the week, Rogers addressed the ongoing quarterback battle as well as the team's other priorities going into a home matchup against the Cougars' biggest rival. Watch the full media availability below.
MORE: How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 3
NOTES
-"I'll just start with a recap. Obviously, a disappointing loss. Credit to North Texas and Coach Morris. I thought they did a really good job as far as having the guys and their team ready to play and we didn't execute in any capacity of what we're capable of or what we expect and what the players expect. And I I think it's unfortunate...The only thing that we can control is our attitude and our mindset is how we move forward and get ready to play what is a really tough Washington football team. One that I think is much improved from last year with a dynamic, dynamic quarterback and two NFL running backs that are elite."
-On the starting quarterback position:
" I got to make an assessment off of who's progressing the right way throughout the season. And right now it will be open this week."
"Julian's got to progress his decision-making process as far as like not just premeditating his throws...Igot to get off the read and I got to get to the next check without patting the ball and then looking to scramble right away when it's not really there."
"Zevi, obviously some of the decisions there. He's got to hit those open throws. You know, for him that's kind of been the thing, but as far as like his command of the offense, it's there. His leadership is there. His work ethic is there. And he gives us a little bit of flexibility with his feet."
"And then Potter has to improve decision-making. He has done a great job in the two games, right, of putting the ball in tight windows. But at some point, you got to be able to see the coverage. He missed some open throws and he's got to grow, right? He's a young quarterback that's going through it for the first time. And the reality is the situation that we're in, I don't want to look at this whole thing constantly as a rebuild...For me it's about winning right now and being in the present and we got to grow offensively significantly because we got to make sure that we can put up some points"
-On Josh Meredith's role in the offense:
"He's a veteran leader that has helped our young wide receivers. I mean, he helps them every day by showing them what it looks like to work extremely hard. Josh Meredith has worked himself into a good football player, great football player, because of how he works and goes about his business. He wasn't just blessed with God-given ability and some freak intangibles. He works extremely hard. He practices that way. He never looks for time off and he knows what he's supposed to do and he executes really fast."