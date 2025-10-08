Washington State Cougars On SI

Jimmy Rogers Not Backing Off From Challenge of Ole Miss Trip for Washington State

Joe Londergan

Aug 30, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers watches a replay on the video board during a game against the Idaho Vandals in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State Cougars head football coach Jimmy Rogers takes his team to SEC country this week against an Ole Miss squad ranked inside the top five and carrying College Football Playoff aspirations. With a record of 3-2 this season, the Cougars are coming off of a bye week and trying to stay focused on their own improvement rather than the mountainous challenge that awaits them on Saturday.

Rogers spoke to local media this week to give insight on how his team spent the bye week and what a rare trip to the Southeast presents for growing the brand of WSU football.

-"Really excited about the opportunity to go down to Oxford and compete. Our guys took the improvement week serious and we had several practices where we felt like we got what we got out of it as far as putting our focus and then going out and really trying to accomplish the things that we need to improve at. So, obviously taking on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, this is a tall task. They got a lot of really talented players on both sides of the football, in the return game on special teams. So, we'll have our work cut out for us, but it's been fun to see Trinidad [Chambliss] just continue to get better and better. He was a guy that we were able to watch when he was at Ferris State. So, has a bright future ahead of him and their whole team is is clicking on all cylinders right now. So, we're excited for the opportunity and ready to go down there and compete."

-On Isaac Terrell: "He's got a great work ethic. He's extremely explosive and strong and he cares a lot about this place and his teammates and I think he showcases it on game days."

-On if playing at Ole Miss is the kind of matchup he envisioned when he came to WSU: "Yeah, it is. I mean, these environments is kind of what you live for as far as a coach. This is the pinnacle of the sport. You're playing the number four team in the country with a really great program and a great coach that has, you know, lineage of success throughout his career. And yeah, it's going to be a challenge for sure, but we're excited about it."

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

