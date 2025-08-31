Josh Meredith Catches First Cougar Touchdown Pass of 2025 From Jaxon Potter
Football season has begun in Pullman, Washington as the Cougars host the Idaho Vandals.
It wasn't the smoothest of starts to the Jimmy Rogers era, but the Cougs did manage to get on the board first. In a fairly surprising move, Rogers opted to start redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaxon Potter under center as opposed to one of the more experienced options on the roster.
During a sideline interview early in the second quarter, Rogers was asked what he thought of Potter's throwing ability. Rogers simply said "you're about to see." A few moments later, on a fourth-and-three from the six-yard line, Potter rolled to his left and managed to get the ball to Josh Meredith in the end zone. That touchdown and ensuing extra point gave the Cougs a 7-0 lead with their first points of the new season.
MORE: Washington State Football: Keys to Victory vs. Idaho
The touchdown pass also marked Potter's first as a collegiate player. The Huntington Beach, California native appeared in two games last season for WSU as a redshirt freshman completing just two passes for 26 yards.
Meredith is expected to be one of the Cougars' key leaders in 2025 as one of the most experienced players on the roster and one of the longest-tenured Cougs. The redshirt senior from San Diego is in his fifth season in a WSU uniform. Last season, Meredith was third on the team with 39 catches for 472 yards, also adding two touchdowns. For his career entering this weekend, Meredith has 43 catches for 530 yards and three touchdowns. Saturday marks Meredith's 31st game in a Cougar uniform.
The remainder of the game can be seen on The CW. WSU takes a 7-0 lead into the halftime break.
Who will be WSU's second scorer? Can they start the season with a victory?