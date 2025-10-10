Keys to Victory for Washington State Football at Ole Miss
Washington State plays likely its toughest opponent of the 2025 season this Saturday when it travels to Oxford for a date with #4 Ole Miss. The Rebels sit at 5-0 and have been a force to be reckoned with so far this year. They currently a favorite to win the SEC and receive a first round bye in the College Football Playoff later this winter and, if WSU is to come out of its bye and pick up what would be one of the upsets of the season, it will need practically everything to go right. Here's how that can happen, though, this weekend.
Keep Lacy to Under 100 Yards
Rebels running back Kewan Lacy is one of the best ball carriers in the country right now and slowing him down is no easy feat. Lacy has found the end zone at least once in all five games so far but over the last few weeks, he's seen his yardage numbers dip a little compared to the first pair of contests. Opposing defenses has held Lacy to under the century mark three straight weeks now and, although Ole Miss still won all of those contests, two of them were one-score results. Washington State's D needs to find a way to keep that trend going in order to help keep this game within striking distance.
The Cougars have not allowed a 100-yard rusher since back in Week 1 when Idaho quarterback Joshua Wood went for 101 and he's the only player that's been able to do it all year. If WSU can get that kind of production again and keep Lacy at least somewhat in check, their chances do improve a little. It will take continued big efforts from linebackers Parker McKenna and Anthony Palano along with the crop of dudes up front, but it is not out of the realm of possibilities.
Let Eckhaus Cut it Loose
Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has been a huge spark to the offense since the reigns got turned over to him last month. In his two starts this year, the senior signal caller has thrown for four touchdowns, 468 yards and is completing his passes at a clip above 65%. Those numbers are good but likely not good enough to get it done against the Rebels defense. Eckhaus will need to have his leash loosened going into this one and absouteley let it rip to go toe to toe with Ole Miss QB Trinidasd Chambliss who can put up yards and points in bunches.
Now, of course, this does not mean Eckhaus can play carelessly. Turnovers will sink Washington State's hopes faster than anything in a game like this. Giving him more freedom to play to his strengths, though, should help him and the offense as a whole. He'll need to take some chances both passing and rushing because playing it close to the vest is a recipe for failure. Eckhaus has shown flashes against P4 defenses (see last year's Holiday Bowl) and Saturday will need to be his best game yet.
Create Extra Chances
Somewhere along the way, the Cougs are going to have to steal a possession or two to pull this off. Whether that means an onside kick, a turnover or something, WSU cannot expect to give Ole Miss all of its normal chances and expect to win. Jimmy Rogers may need to dig deep into the bag of tricks and might even have to do it early on to attempt to catch the Rebels napping. Creating bonus time with the ball in their hands... and out of Chambliss's... will be vital.
Lane Kiffin is one of the best there is at the chess matches within the 60 minutes of a game and odds are he'll have something up his sleeve also. While WSU will need to find its window to snag an extra possession, it will need to be equally aware of Kiffin and his efforts to do the same. The game within the game will be an interesting one to watch between the two coaches.