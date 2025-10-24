Keys to Victory for Washington State Football vs. Toledo
Coming off a pair of close and disheartening road losses, Washington State returns home this week looking to bounce back against Toledo. The Rockets, meanwhile, ride in fresh off a lopsided win over Kent State and are eyeing their fifth win as they chase bowl eligibility for a fifth consecutive season. The Cougars have been truly a couple plays away from two big upsets and, while toppling Toledo might not be as big of a feat as it would have been to get by Ole Miss or Virginia, it's still much-needed in the hopes of getting the season back on track. Here's what WSU will need to do to make that happen on Saturday.
Keep the Ball Away from Vandeross
One of Toledo's biggest weapons is its senior receiver Junior Vandeross III and they will use him often. Vandeross leads the team with 556 yards and seven touchdowns right now. He averages 12.4 yards per catch and has hauled in at least four passes in every game so far. He's had three games in which he's broken 100 yards. This all means that Washington State's defense... and specifically its secondary... needs to do everything it can to contain the star wideout.
Defensive backs Tucker Large and Colby Humphrey will have a big job but they will surely be the two who can most determine whether or not Vandeross has a good day or not. Large and Humphrey have been the leaders of WSU's defensive back end this year, combining for 69 tackles and six defended passes. They've matched up with some very talented wideouts so far this fall but will need to be at their best against #2.
(Finally) Get a Pick
One thing the defense as a whole has failed to do so far this season is intercept an opposing QB even once and that has to change. Washington State is losing the turnover battle against its opponents this year 11 to 4 and that ratio is a big reason why the team has a losing record record right now. Somehow they need to find a way to start taking it away more, specifically through the air.
Unfortunately for WSU's defense, Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason does not often throw picks. This year he's only tossed it to the other team four times and only one of those has come in October. Gleason does a good job at taking care of the ball and will seldom make mistakes on his own accord. The Cougs defense needs to force him into those mistakes. Pressure from the pass rushers will be key. Defensive end Isaac Terrell having a big game off the edge might just get the Cougars that elusive first INT.
Don't Fold in "The Moment" if it Comes
The last two games, Washington State has found itself oh so close to coming out on top but hasn't gotten it done because they haven't been able to rise to the occasion when it mattered most. Last week in a tie game late in the fourth quarter, the offensive line fell apart and allowed running back Kirby Vorhees to get stuffed in the end zone for the game-deciding safety. Two weeks back it was QB Zevi Eckhaus taking a costly sack with under a minute to go that lost ten yards.
If that moment arrives in this game, WSU has to avoid the big mistake that has plagued them in recent games. Whether its nerves or just poor execution, it's these errors that might be the difference between this being a 5-2 team or the 3-4 squad that they actually are.